People Break Down Which Things The U.S. Does Better Than Any Other Country

Reddit user RedskinPotatoes26 asked:

"What is something the United States of America does better than any other country?"

Aircraft Carriers

"Build aircraft carriers."

~ Unclerojelio

"The US built 151 aircraft carriers during WWII. 151!!!"

"That was just aircraft carriers. The sheer military production during WWII was insane!"

~ KnowledgeWorldly078

Mass Shootings

"School shootings—no other country comes near!"

~ Slight-Ad-6553

"USA! USA! USA!"

"Actually, we are the best at mass shootings in general."

~ HugDispenser

Space Exploration

"Sending robots to Mars and taking the most high-resolution photos of distant galaxies and space objects that have allowed scientists to learn more about the universe than from any other source."

~ Aggressive-Cut5836

"Voyager is the first interstellar space probe in history, launched 47 years ago and still sending back data. Nobody builds em like NASA."

"We did the first rendezvous in orbit, the first human missions to the moon, the first reusable space shuttle, the only planets in this solar system we weren't the first to visit are Earth and Venus, we currently have a helicopter and two nuclear powered rovers on Mars, and as we speak we're building the core segments to the first lunar orbiting space station and a nuclear powered helicopter thats going to Titan."

"There are two agencies in America who's reputation around the world is unimpeachable: the National Parks Service, and NASA."

~ YNot1989

Healthcare Costs

"Bankrupting citizens through medical debt."

~ Podtastix

Milkshakes

"Milkshakes. No other country that I have been to can make a proper milkshake."

"It is usually just flavored milk or a McDonald's shake if you’re lucky."

~ erroran93

Gun Rights

"Blindly adhere to a philosophy of gun freedom that results in millions of Americans dying."

~ degorolls

Air Conditioning

"I’ve heard from others our air conditioning is top notch."

~ shann1021

Crude Oil

"Apparently the US produces the most crude oil."

~ lahdetaan_tutkimaan

National Parks

"The system of National Parks. The parks are such an underrated American thing."

"It's the one 'unnecessary' government function that no one complains about, everyone can enjoy, and brings tourism from all over the world."

"Not to mention the views....Glacier National Park in the spring will make you a believer."

~ Altruistic-Writing20

Flag Clothes

"Turning our flag into articles of clothing."

~ shagura

Diversity

"Cultural diversity."

"Pretty much any thing you can think of from anywhere in the world, we've got it here, somewhere."

"Mexican, Japanese, Chinese, Nigerian, Korean, French, etc..."

"If you like the food, music, literature, religion, whatever ... you can find it here."

~ Royal_Ad_2653

Luxurious Suburbs

"Suburban luxury. If you’ve got a nice income, you’ll basically live like a king in some gaudy house with gaudy cars in a manicured suburban city."

"There’s homelessness in the cities, but the ‘burbs in the nicer metro regions are luxurious as hell."

"I don’t think there’s anyplace on the planet with as vast the luxury suburbs spread as in the US."

~ SloppyinSeattle

Entertainment

"Entertainment. Americans love to be entertained."

"We spend more money on entertainment than anybody anywhere."

"That's all kinds of entertainment from movies, music concerts, amusement parks and even smaller forms of entertainment like movie theaters, bars and night clubs, bowling alleys, laser tag, and even food videos."

~ Accurate_Rock_4170

Drive-Thru

"Having drive-thru EVERYTHING—even alcohol and weddings!"

~ Acminvan

Olympicing

"The US has 1,061 gold medals at the summer Olympics alone."

"Out of all countries on this planet right now, Great Britain has the 2nd most all time medals—gold, silver and bronze for summer and winter games—at 950.

"The US has over 100 more gold medals than any country has gold, silver, and bronze, at both the summer and winter Olympics combined."

~ CanadianODST2

