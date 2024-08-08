Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Suni Lee Hilariously Mocks Herself After Balance Beam Fall—And Fans Are Loving Her Attitude

Suni Lee
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Image

The Olympic gymnast had fans laughing after she capitalized on a recent TikTok trend with a video of her painful-looking fall during the balance beam final.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiAug 08, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

US Olympic gymnast Suni Lee was a good sport about her falling off the balance beam by laughing about it afterward.

Lee lost her chance at winning a medal after she slipped and fell during her routine at the women's gymnastics balance beam final on Monday. She placed sixth with a score of 13.100.

Her "Golden Girls" teammate, ten-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles, also fell during her balance beam routine during the penultimate competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

After Lee and Biles were eliminated from medal contention, Lee, a six-time member of the U.S. women's national gymnastics team, jumped on a TikTok Olympics trend to poke fun at her slippery performance.

The trend involved Olympic hopefuls across various athletic disciplines sharing their sports fail videos as evidence of why they didn't make the cut for Paris 2024.

The clumsy action clips were accompanied by a remixed version of the U.S. national anthem, called “Star Bangled (Bass Boosted)."

Lee used the same song as the soundtrack to her sports fail video on TikTok and wrote:

“Unfortunately I was selected for the Olympics."


@sunisalee_

😭🥲🥲


It turns out the 21-year-old owned the TikTok challenge and won internet "gold."

Gravity may have bested her, but her self-effacing post only made the internet fall for her even more.

@sunisalee_/TikTok

@sunisalee_/TikTok

@sunisalee_/TikTok

@sunisalee_/TikTok

@sunisalee_/TikTok

@sunisalee_/TikTok

@sunisalee_/TikTok

@sunisalee_/TikTok

@sunisalee_/TikTok


Some users pointed out the real culprit responsible for the painful gaffe.

@sunisalee_/TikTok

@sunisalee_/TikTok

@sunisalee_/TikTok

@sunisalee_/TikTok

Suni, you're still a winner in our eyes.

Even Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who was just selected to be Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate in the 2024 election, saw her as an all-around champion back in 2021. He designated July 30 that year as "Sunisa Lee Day," following her gold-winning performance in the women's individual all-around competition at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In Paris 2024, Lee won the bronze in the all-around final, a second bronze for her performance on the uneven bars final, and gold in the team final during competitions.

Despite ending her NCAA gymnastics career early during her sophomore season in March 2023 due to her unspecified kidney disease diagnosis, Lee said returning to compete in the Olympics was her greatest achievement.

Lee told People magazine that her comeback was her “redemption tour from the last Olympics” and that she is “trying to give myself grace for not being, I guess fully back to normal Suni."

She continued:

"I think everything just means so much more because I didn't think that I would be here."
"And just knowing that I was able to overcome everything and never gave up was probably the most special moment, I guess for me, in winning all of those medals."

With nine world championship and Olympic medals, Lee is the sixth-most-decorated American female gymnast.

Now she is a TikTok trending Queen who can pick herself up, dust herself off, and give the internet a cheeky wink and a smile.

Latest News

Screenshot of Tim Walz with his cat, Afton; J.D. Vance
2024 Election

Harris Campaign Hilariously Uses Video Featuring Tim Walz And His Cat To Troll JD Vance

More from Entertainment/olypmics

Person appearing shocked
Afif Ramdhasuma/GettyImages

People Describe The Most Insane Things They've Ever Witnessed

With smartphones being omnipresent, any spontaneous occurrence can be preserved for posterity.

Because if there's no snap to prove something you witnessed that left you speechless, it never happened, right?

Keep ReadingShow less
Stephen Nedoroscik; Elmo
Kristy Sparow/Getty Images; Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Headspace

Stephen Nedoroscik Just Gave Elmo Some Adorable Advice About Being A 'Specialist'

Stephen Nedoroscik came in clutch once again, but this time it wasn't to clench Team USA's first Olympic podium finish in men's gymnastics in 16 years.

No, the pommel horse specialist came through this time as a friend, and gave Elmo some important and adorable advice.

Keep ReadingShow less
Taylor Swift; Kamala Harris
Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management; Julia Beverly/Getty Images

People Think Taylor Swift Just Low-Key Endorsed Harris Thanks To A Viral Photo She Posted

People on social media believe Taylor Swift just discreetly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in a recent Instagram post.

Of course, not everyone is so sure.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hillary Clinton; Screenshot of "Tampon Tim" meme
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; @HillaryClinton/X

Hillary Clinton Perfectly Thanks Team Trump For Attacking Walz As 'Tampon Tim'

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton hilariously thanked conservatives for attacking Vice President Kamala Harris's running mate Tim Walz as "Tampon Tim," pointing out that the criticism actually helps Walz more than it hurts him.

Conservatives have dubbed Walz "Tampon Tim" following his approval of a bill last year that requires schools to provide free menstrual products in all public school bathrooms.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ryan Reynolds; Jennifer Garner
Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images, Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds Pays Sweet Tribute To 'Baller' Jennifer Garner After 'Deadpool' Cameo

Ryan Reynolds penned a sweet note to actor Jennifer Garner, who made a surprise cameo in Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine, currently in theaters smashing box office records.

Garner reprised her superhero character Elektra Natchios from the Daredevil franchise in the latest MCU film for a multiverse crossover scene in which she teams up with Wade (Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman) for a crucial mission.

Keep ReadingShow less