Simone Biles Just Did A Photoshoot With Her Impressive Collection Of Olympics Medals–And Wow

Simone Biles showed off her accumulated Olympic hardware with a photoshoot and a sweet message about her 6-year-old self.
The most decorated U.S. gymnast in Olympic history took to Instagram to share photos of herself with all 11 of her Olympic medals.
The gymnastics legend served an all-white theme, from her stunning off-the-shoulder mini-dress to the backdrop and florals.
There were also, of course, accents of gold, silver and bronze from her incredible performances in the Rio, Tokyo, and Paris Olympics.
In the caption, Biles wrote:
"6 year old me would be proud 🥹🤎🤞🏾"
You can see below.
And as the masses noted in the comments, Biles' 6-year-old self isn't the only one who's proud of her accomplishments.
Fans also couldn't help but discuss the mountain of medals.
And they all agreed, of course, that the shoot was absolute fire.
Earlier this month, Biles added to her collection after earning four medals in Paris at the 2024 Olympic games. The icon won gold in the team, all-around and vault finals and a silver on floor.
She previously won a bronze and silver in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and four golds and a bronze in Rio in 2016.
In Tokyo, Biles bowed out early after being affected by the dangerous gymnastics phenomenon "the twisties," in which the gymnast lost her perception of her body while doing twisting and turning skills in the air.
The moment, as well as the backlash and online hate that followed, caused Biles to face mental health struggles and question her return to the sport.
After focusing on her mental health and attending therapy weekly, she came back stronger than ever.
Congrats on all the hard-earned success!