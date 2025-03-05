College Gymnast Becomes First To Do Simone Biles Move—And Biles' Response Is Everything

Skip to content

Pete Buttigieg Epically Zings Trump With Cheeky Reminder About His 'Small' Win Margin

Clemson gymnast Brie Clark became the first college gymnast to perform the Biles I on floor exercise—and she was stunned to discover that Simone Biles herself left two comments on an Instagram video of her completing the move.

Mar 05, 2025
In what feels like 30 years ago at the start of January 2025, Simone Biles said that a big part of being a professional athlete, and a four-time Olympic Gold medalist at that, was not just pushing for the next win, but also knowing when to be done so someone else could step into the spotlight.

While talking about whether or not she'd be back for the 2028 Olympics, she said no, explaining:

"I've accomplished so much, there's almost nothing left to do, rather than just to be snobby and try again, and for what?"
"I'm at a point in my career where I'm humble enough to know when to be done."

At the time, fans expressed a mix of emotions. Some were angry and felt that Biles had more to give, but others truly understood her message and were in awe of her willingness to share the spotlight and pass the torch.

Now in March 2025, we're beginning to see just how much passing the torch means to Simone Biles.

At the end of February and Black History Month, college athlete and NCAA gymnast Brie Clark made history by being the first gymnast to successfully complete Simone Biles' "Biles I" tumbling pass, which is a double layout with a half twist at the end.

Clark completed her routine and stuck the landing after adding Biles' half twist, smiling proudly for the audience.

The Clemson Women's Gymnastics team got together on Friday night to celebrate Clark's incredible achievement, and the moment gained momentum after being posted online.

You can see Clark's completed routine here:

Clark soon got the attention of Simone Biles herself, who congratulated her in two comments on Instagram.

"congrats"

@clemsongymnastics/Instagram

"& closing out black history month! YES MA'AM. iktr!!!!!!!

@clemsongymnastics/Instagram

After the celebratory dinner, a teammate caught the moment on camera when Clark saw Biles' comments for the first time, and it was clear that she was overjoyed.

"Shut up! Twice?! She knows I exist!"
@brwsports

Brie's reaction to Simone's comments is so wholesome 🥹 (Via Clemson Gymnastics)

Fans of Simone Biles were touched by the way this got to Clark.

@brwspots/TikTok

@brwspots/TikTok

@brwspots/TikTok

@brwspots/TikTok

@brwspots/TikTok

@brwspots/TikTok

@brwspots/TikTok

@brwspots/TikTok

@brwspots/TikTok

@brwspots/TikTok

@brwspots/TikTok

It was already wonderful to see Biles' positive attitude about creating space for new talent, but it's even more touching to see her putting those beliefs into practice.

It's clear that Brie Clark is just getting started, and Biles' encouragement will surely be extra fuel for the fire!

