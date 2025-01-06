Simone Biles Gives Mic Drop Answer About Returning For The 2028 Olympics

Simone Biles may not only be the "greatest of all times" in gymnastics but also in knowing when it's time to take the next step.

After earning four Olympic gold medals, one silver, and two bronze, Simone Biles has become a household name for Olympic followers and non-followers alike.

But when asked about the 2028 Summer Olympics, Biles realized that it might be time to focus on areas of her life other than her professional career, despite just being named "Sportsperson of the Year" for 2024 bySports Illustrated.

During Biles' interview with Sports Illustrated, she was asked what the 2028 Summer Olympics would have to be about for her to compete in L.A.

She responded succinctly:

"Life and death."

She went on to explain:

"I've accomplished so much, there's almost nothing left to do, rather than just to be snobby and try again, and for what?"

"I'm at a point in my career where I'm humble enough to know when to be done."

She suggested that other areas of her life might be more important now.

"What sacrifices would be made if I go back now? When you're younger, it's like, prom, college... Now, it's like, starting a family, being away from my husband. What's really worth it?"

At the end of the day, Biles wants to be remembered, but it's not as "the greatest of all time."

"I want to be remembered as someone who loved the sport... had fun doing it... and was just authentically herself."

Fans of Simone Biles were left applauding her for knowing her worth.

Though fans would love to see Simone Biles back on stage in 2028, the love and appreciation for her knowing her worth was apparent throughout the comments section.

Every sportsperson's time in front of audience eventually comes to an end. How they leave the game is often as important as how they played it.