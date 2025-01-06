Skip to content

Mexican President Perfectly Mocks Trump With Proposed Name Change For U.S.

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Fans Heartbroken After Miniature Donkey Who Inspired 'Shrek' Character Dies

Perry the Donkey; Donkey from 'Shrek' movie franchise
@bpdonkeys/Instagram; Dreamworks Pictures

Perry, a 30-year-old donkey who inspired Eddie Murphy's character in the animated hit Shrek was euthanized after suffering from a hoof disease.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJan 06, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Fans of the Shrek franchise are grieving the loss of Perry, the donkey model behind the creation of the famous and beloved Donkey from the Dreamworks films, voiced by Eddie Murphy.

Perry, whose full name was Pericles, was adopted when he was three years old and lived his life in Palo Alto, California, at Barron Park.

In 1999, a local animator from Pacific Data Images interviewed and photographed Perry to begin creating Donkey's character for the films. Though Perry was only paid 75 dollars for his time, the staff at Barron Park were impressed by how much of Perry's personality was embodied in Donkey's character.

He was euthanized after suffering from a painful and debilitating hoof disease.

Perry's handler at Barron Park, Jenny Kiratli, announced:

"We are heartbroken to share that our beloved Barron Park donkey, Perry, passed away yesterday at the age of 30."
"He was a beloved member of our community, and we know many people will be touched by his passing."

The staff at Barron Park spent months providing care for Perry, including acupuncture, massages, laser light therapy, and pain medicine, but they knew it was time to let their beloved friend go.

After the euthanasia, Perry was left in the field for several hours to give his friends, April and Buddy, time to process the loss and begin to grieve.

Kiratli reflected:

"Throughout the night, they (April and Buddy) were moving up, nosing in, understanding that he was gone. They grieved."

You can see the announcement here:

Fans of the franchise were heartbroken at the news of Perry's passing.





Others paid specific homage to Perry, instead of to Donkey from Shrek.





Though the Shrek franchise lives on, it's heartbreaking to know one of the models behind the films, especially of such a beloved character, has passed.

Fortunately, Perry's pain has ended, and his memory lives on through one of the most nostalgic series of the early 2000s.

Latest News

Woman holding up balloons to celebrate her 24th birthday
Trending

People Reveal Their Biggest Regrets From Their 20s

More from Entertainment

Screenshot of Lara Trump
Fox News

Lara Trump's Gripe About Dems Trying To 'Thwart' Trump's Transition Is Hypocrisy At Its Finest

Lara Trump—the daughter-in-law of President-elect Donald Trump and former Republican National Committee (RNC) co-chair—was criticized for hypocrisy after she baselessly accused Democrats of "lying" about wanting a "smooth and peaceful transition" in a rant on Fox News.

Earlier in the day, Vice President Kamala Harris presided over the certification of President-elect Donald Trump's election win, smiling widely when the vote total reached the threshold declaring Trump the next president and when she received a standing ovation from her party as her vote total was announced.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Demi Moore's family celebrating her win; Demi Moore
@scoutlaruewillis/Instagram; Rich Polk/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images

Demi Moore's Daughters' Real-Time Reaction To Her Winning A Golden Globe Is Everything

Actor Demi Moore's daughters warmed social media users' hearts with their reaction to their mother winning a Golden Globe for her career comeback role in The Substance, with a viral video showing how they couldn't contain their excitement after her big win.

Moore won her Golden Globe on Sunday night for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for the body horror film, making her achievement all the more remarkable given that horror films normally do not make such a splash on the awards circuit.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nelly Furtado
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Nelly Furtado Opens Up About The Importance Of 'Self-Love' With Empowering Bikini Pics

Anyone who paid attention to the top songs in the early 2000s likely remembers Nelly Furtado and her catchy, self-empowering song "I'm Like a Bird."

The Canadian singer and songwriter quickly caught fame and has sold more than 45 million records to date, and in 2017, it was believed she had "only flown away" because of her discomfort with the intensity of the spotlight.

Keep ReadingShow less
Will Smith; Keanu Reeves starring as Neo in 'The Matrix'
Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Warner Bros. Pictures

Will Smith Sparks Rumors He'll Be Starring In A 'Matrix' Sequel After Sharing Cryptic Video

We're all human here, and sometimes, we can't help but imagine what might have been.

A long-standing bit of gossip from Hollywood is that I, Robot's Will Smith turned down the opportunity to star in The Matrix, believing that the film Wild, Wild West was a better fit for his film presence, not to mention his inaccurate prediction that his film would be more successful than the franchise that would cast Keanu Reeves as Neo.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Bruce Fischer and Kamala Harris
C-SPAN

GOP Senator's Husband Ripped For Refusing To Shake Harris's Hand At Swearing-In Ceremony

Nebraska Republican Senator Deb Fischer's husband Bruce went viral after refusing to shake the hand of Vice President Kamala Harris—or even look at her—during his wife's swearing-in ceremony on Monday.

The exchange proceeded routinely, with Harris leading Senator Fischer in the oath of office. Fischer recited the oath, and the two shook hands as Harris thanked her for her contributions. However, when Harris turned to greet Bruce Fischer, saying, "May I extend congratulations to you?" and extending her hand, he declined to shake it, only saying, "Thank you," before averting his gaze.

Keep ReadingShow less