George Santos In Tears Outside Courthouse After Pleading Guilty To Fraud And Identity Theft

New York Republican Representative George Santos was visibly emotional outside a courthouse in Long Island after pleading guilty on Monday to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.
Santos—who over the last year has often gloated online and off and otherwise expressed no remorse for his crimes—appeared a shell of himself as he spoke to members of the press who'd gather to hear his statement.
His decision to avoid a trial next month means he will now face a minimum of two years in prison. Although he had previously vowed to defend his innocence in court, he changed course as the trial date approached.
His voice shook as he said:
"I arrived at this point in my life and I could not tell you how. But I could tell you I should have done things differently. It's clear to me now that I allowed ambition to cloud my judgment, leading me to make decisions that were unethical and guilty."
"Pleading guilty is a step I never imagine I take, but it is a necessary one because it is the right thing to do. It's not only a recognition of my misrepresentations to others, but more profoundly, it is my own recognition of the lies I told myself over these past years."
"It is a confirmation with these truths that have flooded me with deep regret for the choices I made. I'm taking responsibility because I have to. There's no other way around it."
"To my family, friends, and supporters, and [the] people of New York's 3rd congressional district, I offer my deepest apologies. It has been the proudest achievement of my life to represent you and I believe I did so to the best of my abilities but you also trusted me to represent you with honor and to uphold the values that are essential to our democracy."
Santos continued to tear up before continuing:
"In that regard, I failed you. I know that my actions have caused disappointment, frustration, and a loss of faith in me, and for that I'm truly sorry. I also want to acknowledge the many people who have stood by me during this difficult time: my family, friends, and legal team."
"Your support has been a source of strength and I am determined to repay your faith in me by becoming a better person. Moving forward, I am dedicated to making amends for the wrongs I have committed."
"I understand that there are legal consequences for my actions and I accept them fully. This is not just an admission of guilt. It's an acknowledgment that I need to be held accountable like any other American that breaks the law."
You can hear what he said in the video below.
Santos had finally gotten his comeuppance—and people were here for it.
Santos' sentencing is set for February 7, giving him at least six more months before he has to report to prison.
Sentencing guidelines suggest a prison term of six to eight years, though the judge has the discretion to be more lenient. Prosecutors were gearing up to call up to 40 witnesses, including Santos's donors, colleagues, family members, and his co-conspirator, former campaign treasurer Nancy Marks.
As part of the agreement, Santos will pay $373,749.97 in restitution to various entities, including donors whose credit cards he misused and the state unemployment fund he defrauded. Additionally, he must forfeit $205,002.97 before sentencing. If he cannot secure these funds—which must be paid 30 days before his sentencing—his property may be seized to fulfill the plea deal.