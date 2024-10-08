Skip to content

Kamala Harris Eviscerates Trump For Spreading Hurricane Disinformation: 'It's About Him'

Sabrina Carpenter Responds To Critics Who Have 'A Strong Opinion' About How Sexual She Is

Sabrina Carpenter
The singer spoke to Time magazine about people who criticize her sexuality in her music videos and live performances, advising those people: "Don't come to the show."

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna EdwardsOct 08, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter has faced criticism for expressing her sexuality in her music, much like pop icons Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera did.

In fact, Christina Aguilera praised Carpenter in a piece for Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2024, emphasizing their shared experience in the entertainment industry and Carpenter’s grace under pressure.

Aguilera said:

“As a fellow 5-ft. female with a similar working-adolescent Disney history, I firsthand recognize and respect what it takes to maintain clarity while delivering within the demands of this business."

Carpenter, known for her role on Girl Meets World, has risen to pop stardom, especially after her hit single “Espresso” and her latest album Short 'n Sweet debuted at No. 1.

Carpenter, who recently joined Taylor Swift on the Eras Tourand who kicked off her own Short 'n Sweet tour in September, sat for a Time interview and talked about the ups and downs of pop stardom.

In particular, she discussed how she feels about people who are critical of her sexy concert outfits.

“To that I just say, don’t come to the show and that’s OK. It’s unfortunate that it’s ever been something to criticize, because truthfully, the scariest thing in the world is getting up on a stage in front of that many people and having to perform as if it’s nothing.”

People generally supported her words in the interview.

Plus, folks pointed out, the outfits are great!


Really, people were asking, who even was complaining about her outfits?

Lots of commenters liked Carpenter's attitude.




If she's making these kinds of waves, her career probably isn't suffering.

Carpenter will wrap up the U.S. leg of her tour in November and resume in Europe in March 2025.

