Roy Wood Jr. Hilariously Drags Trump For Claiming Kamala Harris 'Turned Black'

Roy Wood Jr.; Donald Trump
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images; Kamil Krzacynski/AFP via Getty Images)

The former 'Daily Show' correspondent asked X users when they 'turned Black' after Trump's bizarrely racist comments about Kamala Harris at the National Association of Black Journalists forum.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 01, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Former Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr. hilariously dragged former President Donald Trump for claiming Vice President Kamala Harris "happened to turn Black” and suggesting that “all of a sudden, she made a turn” in her racial identity.

At the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention in Chicago, Trump was asked if he agreed with Republicans who have labeled Harris as a "DEI hire." Trump, who has previously supported the racist "birther" conspiracy theory claiming that President Barack Obama is not a U.S. citizen, responded by casting doubts on Harris's heritage.

He said:

“She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black. So I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black?”
“I respect either one, but she obviously doesn’t, because she was Indian all the way, and then all of a sudden she made a turn and she went – she became a Black person. I think somebody should look into that too.”

In response, Wood Jr. asked users on X, formerly Twitter, to respond to Trump's blatantly racist remarks by sharing when they "turned Black."

He wrote the following in a post that included a video of Trump's rant:

"We now know Kamala’s brave story. When did the rest of you 'turn' black? How old were you? Where were you when the blackness finally took over your body? Share your stories. This is a safe space."

You can see his post below.

The responses were deliciously funny.

Harris herself hit back at Trump in her remarks to Sigma Gamma Rho members during their 60th International Biennial Boule at the GRB Convention Center in Houston, describing his statements as "the same old show."

She said Trump's words were representative of his "divisiveness and the disrespect" and asserted that "the American people deserve better." She urged Americans to consider voting for a "leader who does not respond with hostility and anger when confronted with the facts."

In an official statement released by her campaign, Harris said Trump's words show "the same hostility he has shown throughout his life, throughout his term in office, and throughout his campaign for president as he seeks to regain power and inflict his harmful Project 2025 agenda on the American people."

Jodie Sweetin; Candace Cameron Bure
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images; Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Screenshot of Jesse Watters
Fox News

Joe Rogan; Joe Biden
@TheWapplehouse/X; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

silhouette of hugging couple
Photo by Oziel Gómez on Unsplash

Person fanning out huge stack of $100 bills
Shane/Unsplash

