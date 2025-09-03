Skip to content

Newsom Gives Karoline Leavitt An Epic New Nickname With Trolling 'Hunger Games' Meme

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

RFK Jr. Gets Hilariously Brutal Reminder After Asking People What Their First Jobs Were

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sparked trolling responses after posting to X on Labor Day asking, "What was your first job?"

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 03, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Health and Human Services Secretary (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was widely mocked after he published a post on X on Labor Day asking people to share what their first job was—a rather odd question from a man who faces regular criticism for being utterly unqualified for his role overseeing the nation’s public health apparatus.

Kennedy wrote the following on X:

"Happy Labor Day! What was your first job?"

You can see his post below.

But Kennedy's post soon backfired after someone resurfaced a 2024 Atlantic article headlined, “RFK Jr. Was My Drug Dealer.” The magazine's editorial staff noted that Kennedy did not respond to the magazine’s request for comment.

In the piece, author Kurt Andersen recounts buying cocaine from Kennedy while both were at Harvard in 1972. Kennedy has previously spoken openly about his history of drug addiction and once claimed that using drugs made him perform better in school.

Andersen wrote:

“The dealer was Bobby Kennedy. I’d never met him. I got in touch; he said sure, come over."
"He poured out a line for me to sample, and handed me an inch-and-a-half length of plastic drinking straw. I snorted. We chatted for a minute. I paid him, I believe, $40 in cash. It was a lot of money, the equivalent of $300 today.”

The story added to the controversy surrounding Kennedy—a conspiracy theorist and leader of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement—who for years struggled with substance abuse.

Notably, Kennedy's first cousin Caroline Kennedy later accused him of leading other family members “down the path of drug addiction,” calling him a “predator.” Kennedy continued using heroin and cocaine at Harvard and developed a reputation as both a “pied piper” and a “drug dealer" per Anderson and other sources.

Not a good look for the nation's leading public health official, right?

Kennedy was criticized almost immediately.


This is a classic case of "think before you tweet."

Latest News

Actors from The Lord of the Rings Trilogy
Celebrities

Dominic Monaghan's Racy LOTR Throwback!

John Sampson at Hersheypark; Screenshot from @FearBuck's video
Trending

Heroic Dad Who Helped Save Boy After He Wandered Onto Hersheypark Monorail Tracks Speaks Out

Donald Trump
Political News

Trump Unloads On 'Stupid' White House Contractors Over 'Huge Gash' In New Rose Garden Limestone

Bella Ramsey
Celebrities

Bella Ramsey shuts down haters

More from News/political-news

Pauly Shore; Pauly Shore in Facebook video
John Salangsang/Variety/Getty Images; Pauly Shore/Facebook

Pauly Shore Breaks Down In Tears After Surgery To Remove Tumor From His Pancreas

Many people do not have a great relationship with doctors and medical care in general, but it's important to stay on top of our health, including being aware of what's going on with our bodies.

Actor and comedian Pauly Shore just shouted out the importance of regular appointments, including a full body scan if the person can swing it financially, because they might not be able to afford the consequences otherwise.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gavin Newsom; Kid Rock
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Newsom threatens Kid Rock

The never-ending saga continues in Game of Trolls, where Governor Gavin Newsom’s latest move is a threat to exile Kid Rock from California. It began when the governor posted an AI-generated meme of the musician, who is an outspoken Trump supporter, dressed like Uncle Sam with the caption “Kid Rock Wants YOU to Support Gavin Newsom.”

Kid Rock—true to form—snapped back with:

Keep ReadingShow less
Chris Evans; Snoop Dogg
Theo Wargo / Staff/Getty Images; Prince Williams / Contributor/Getty Images

Chris Evans' Fiery Defense Of 'Lightyear' Resurfaces After Snoop Dogg Says He's 'Scared' Of LGBTQ+ Representation

Disney and Pixar's 2022 Lightyear proved to be one of the more controversial releases from the house of mouse.

The movie featured a same-sex couple, as well as a very brief kiss between them, resulting in homophobes across the country calling for boycotts of the film

Keep ReadingShow less
James Yokeley
Wilmington Police Department

GOP North Carolina Elections Official Arrested For Allegedly Drugging Granddaughter's And Her Friend's Ice Cream

A North Carolina Republican election official arrested and charged with drugging two girls' ice creams has resigned from his prominent appointed position in the state's GOP. Initial information released by the police identified the girls Yokeley tried to drug as his granddaughters.

Wilmington Police Department officials identified the girls as his step-granddaughter and her friend on Friday.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gloria Gaynor
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Lifetime

New Revelation Seemingly Explains Why Trump Picked Gloria Gaynor As Kennedy Center Honoree

According to Federal Election Commission records reviewed by MeidasTouch, singer Gloria Gaynor—best known for the 1978 hit “I Will Survive” that has long been embraced by the LGBTQ+ community—has donated thousands of dollars to Republicans in recent years, a decision that could explain why President Donald Trump recently named her as a Kennedy Center Honors recipient.

In 2023 and 2024 alone, Gaynor contributed nearly $22,000 to multiple conservative and MAGA-affiliated names and groups.

Keep ReadingShow less