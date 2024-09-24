Raphael Warnock Slams Mark Robinson As 'White Supremacy In Blackface' Over Alleged Racist Posts

It wasn't until later that Davis realized the friendly fellow parkgoer was none other than Grammy-winning "Watermelon Sugar" singer, Harry Styles.



Following the fun encounter, Davis shared the anecdote on Instagram and posted a pic of him in the outfit that nabbed Styles' attention.



"STORY TIME: 'A Pop Star Complimented My Fit,' ” wrote Davis.



You can see the post here.



He explained:



"Every morning, I talk to God and my late mother—it’s my daily ritual. When I’m home in Miami Beach, I go to the ocean for these conversations, but here in London, with no beaches in sight, I head to one of the many beautiful parks."

"So, there I am, strolling through Regents Park, after my conversation with the universe, when this guy stops me."

“ 'I like your Fit,' he says. Naturally, I reply, 'Thanks, bro, you looking fly too!' Then we get to chatting, when suddenly, a woman approaches us and asks for a picture."

"I’m flattered (clearly, the fit was on point), but she points at my new friend and says, “No, I mean with him!”

Still unaware Davis was in the presence of an international music star, Davis snapped three photos of the woman with Styles and joked that he felt like he had just been "promoted to part-time photographer."

It didn't take long for other passersby to see what was going on.

But Davis would still be the last to know.



"A small crowd starts forming, all wanting pictures with this guy. I’m thinking, Okay, who is this dude!? So I lean over and whisper, 'Who are you?' ”

"He grins and says, 'I’m a singer.' Cool, I think. I ask, 'What’s your name?'”

“Harry Styles.”

However, the name didn't register for Davis.

@the_nell_man/Instagram

"I had absolutely no idea who he was. 🤷🏽♂️," said Davis, which prompted him to do a little research that led to a revelation he never saw coming.

"I do a quick Google search, and not only do I find out he’s crazy famous, but he was born on February 1st—the same day as my mother. Talk about a cosmic twist!" Davis wrote.

He summed up the post with a special message to readers, writing:"



Moral of the story: Stay open to the universe, appreciate every encounter, and always be kind—you never know when you’re about to meet a global pop star (even if you don’t recognize him). 😂"

Social media users loved reading the story.













The sweet interaction confirmed Style's affable charm and stand-up persona.

















Maybe there are no coincidences.





While fame typically changes people for the worse, this doesn't apply to Styles.

After his career skyrocketed as part of the UK boyband One Direction in the early 2010s and he later became a star in his own right, with critically acclaimed solo studio albums that climbed the charts, Styles remains humble and seems to enjoy interactions with fans. Or with regular people who don't even have a clue who he is, apparently.



He once made a lucky fan's day by taking a photograph with her and even footed the bill for her and her family after meeting them at a restaurant.

Styles is also known for his playful antics during live performances. When a concertgoer threw her phone onstage, Styles retrieved it and responded to a text the fan's father sent asking how the show was going.

Styles wrote back on the fan's phone:

"Show's going well so far. This is Harry texting from your daughter's phone."

The father replied, "That sounds weird. Hope she enjoyed the show."

The music artist is also known for his philanthropy. After having grown out his hair for years, he chopped off his locks before filming the 2017 war movie Dunkirk and donated it to the UK's Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children with cancer.

Styles spreads his message of love, acceptance, and kindness to others through his slogan, "Treat People with Kindness" or TPWK.



During Pride Month in 2018, he sold rainbow-themed TPWK T-shirts through his online store and gave the proceeds to GLSEN (Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network), an LGBTQ+ youth awareness campaign and education lobbying institution.