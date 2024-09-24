Raphael Warnock Slams Mark Robinson As 'White Supremacy In Blackface' Over Alleged Racist Posts

Democratic Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock is calling out Republican North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson over alleged comments made on a porn site years ago.
Robinson, the current Republican candidate for governor in North Carolina, is at the center of an erupting scandal over horrifying and vile comments made on a porn site called Nude Africa from an account linked to an email address of Robinson's.
The comments contain everything from illicit sexual comments to disturbing claims of being a "black NAZI," admirations of Hitler and wishes for the return of slavery. Robinson denies the allegations.
In comments on the MSNBC show Inside with Jen Psaki, Senator Warnock had choice words for Robinson, calling him "white supremacy in Blackface" and lambasting his part in a "cynical" ploy by Donald Trump to promote unfit Black candidates.
Trump endorsed Robinson in March despite his long history of strange and offensive comments, and has heralded Robinson as "better" on civil rights than Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., calling him Dr. King "on steroids."
These comments in particular seemed to make Sen. Warnock angry. He told Psaki:
“I can tell you as the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church where Martin Luther King Jr. served, that Mark Robinson is no Martin Luther King Jr."
"He is the antithesis of everything that Dr. King represented. He is white supremacy in blackface.”
He went on to liken Robinson to Herschel Walker, Trump's hand-picked, disastrous candidate for Senate in Georgia in 2022, whom Warnock beat in a run-off that year.
Warnock characterized Robinson as the latest in what he called a pattern of Trump's. He told Psaki:
“Trump has a long history of this. He tried this in my race."
"This is not the first time he has put forward a Black candidate who is unfit and unqualified to serve with this cynical notion that somehow the electorate will be confused about who this person represents."
"The people of North Carolina deserve better.”
On social media, Warnock's words about Robinson and Trump certainly resonated.
The latest polling shows Robinson lagging behind Democratic candidate Josh Stein by 10 points.