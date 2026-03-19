Chris Pratt Stuns Fans After Revealing His Kids With Katherine Schwarzenegger 'Have Never Seen Movies'

Being the child of a blockbuster movie star usually comes with some obvious perks—like, say, watching movies whenever you want. Unless you’re Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt’s kids.

During an appearance on Today to promote The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Pratt revealed that his three youngest children haven’t seen a single movie. Yes, including the ones he stars in.

Before getting into that, Pratt shared how he prepares for his role as Mario—a process that is, predictably, a little unconventional.

Pratt on his voice acting prep:

“I actually intentionally clog my own toilets at home, uh, in the morning. I plumb those… It’s kind of nerdy stuff, but I do some vocal warmups on the way driving into the session.”

The actor reprises his role as Mario with his now-infamous Brooklyn-leaning accent. The original film follows Mario and Luigi, two Italian American plumbers who are transported to another world and swept into a battle between Princess Peach, voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy, and Bowser, voiced by Jack Black.

He teased what fans can expect from the sequel:

“If you're a big fan of Super Mario Brothers and played a lot of games, there will be extra surprises for you—but it's truly spectacular. It's visually stunning, and the story is like dynamite.”

The sequel expands the universe, sending Mario, Luigi, and Yoshi into space alongside Peach and Toad, where they encounter Princess Rosalina, voiced by Brie Larson, and face Bowser once again—this time with Bowser Jr. in tow.

But the most surprising reveal came when Today host Craig Melvin asked whether Pratt’s kids think it’s “cool” that he voices one of pop culture's most recognizable characters.

The answer? Not exactly.

Pratt on his oldest son Jack’s reaction:

“My 13-year-old has seen— I took him to an early screening of the first movie. I don't think he was able to come with me to the screening of this movie, but yeah, he thinks it's pretty cool…”

Pratt shares Jack with his ex-wife, acclaimed comedy actor Anna Faris, who is set to appear in the highly anticipated return of Scary Movie 6. But when it comes to his younger children with Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, the situation is very different.

He revealed his younger kids haven’t seen movies at all:

“My 5-year-old, my 3-year-old, and my 1-year-old have never seen movies. Katherine is very old-school when it comes to screens and technology and all of that stuff.”

Schwarzenegger Pratt—an author, podcast host, and daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver—has taken a firm stance on limiting screen time. The couple shares daughters Lyla and Eloise and son Ford, and for now, movies are completely off the table.

That means no Mario. No Garfield. No, The Lego Movie. Not even a quick cameo of dad saving the day.

Pratt seems to think that will change eventually:

“We're waiting. There's going to be a season, they're going to realize their dad is really cool. They haven't realized it yet, but one day. Jack likes me, though.”

You can watch the interview below:

- YouTube TODAY

For what it’s worth, this “no screens” approach isn’t exactly coming out of nowhere. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has long recommended limiting screen time for very young children, emphasizing real-world interaction and unstructured play as key to development.

The internet, unsurprisingly, had plenty to say about the couple’s no-movies parenting rule:

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Still, the irony isn’t lost here: Pratt has built a sizable chunk of his career voicing characters in massive animated franchises his own kids haven’t watched.

He even hinted at that disconnect while discussing The Garfield Movie.

Chris Pratt on when his kids might finally watch one of his films:

“I'd love to have a personal screening, it'll be great. As soon as they're ready for that, which, by the way, I think is pretty soon. It might be like the first movie my youngest has ever seen.”

Until then, Pratt remains one of the most recognizable animated voices his own household doesn’t hear on screen.

The actor’s voice résumé includes Emmet in The Lego Movie and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, Barley Lightfoot in Onward, Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Garfield in The Garfield Movie. He’s also set to return for a Garfield sequel and continue his role in The Terminal List franchise.

So for now, that divide between Pratt’s on-screen dominance and his off-screen household rules remains firmly in place. His voice may be everywhere, but at home, it’s still waiting for an official debut.