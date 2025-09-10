Italian Reporter Speaks Out After Sparking Backlash With Viral Ayo Edebiri Interview Question

Some choose to scream into a pillow, others might make the ill-advised decision to take their rage out on another person.

However, now people who need an outlet for their anger can pay for it in a "Rage Room", a place where they are given an allotted amount of time to wreak havoc on a room.

Chances are, however, that not all Rage Room clientele were bound to be "one and done" circumstances, and didn't simply swing a bat at inanimate objects.

Employees of Rage Rooms have no doubt witnessed all kinds of memorable behavior, leading Redditor lemonbat001 to ask:

"Rage room employees, what's the craziest 'oh my god, this person needs actual professional help' thing you've seen in one of the rooms?"

At Least He Had The Courtesy To Warn Them...

"Not me but someone I know."

"Apparently some guy walked in and told them they might want to cover their ears."

"They told him it's fine, they're used to it."

"He just kind of shrugged and went in and spent like one minute looking like he was pumping himself up then let out this horrible roar that must have lasted about 10 seconds."

"They didn't know a human could produce a sound like that, everyone jumped."

"They say they felt it inside them, like their whole body was vibrating."

"He apparently clove a table in two with the baseball bat in one hit then threw the bat away so hard it embedded itself into a wall and he just started throwing the pieces of the things he broke around as hard as he could."

"Apparently, when the time was up, he was not okay at all."

"He was spasming and barely coherent."

"After he'd managed to calm down a bit he got his stuff, gave them a curt thanks and goodbye and left."- LeGrandLucifer

Even The Helpers Need Help From Time To Time

"I AM the professional help and I have used a rage room once after dealing with a very traumatic, soul crushing case involving a child."

"I obviously couldn't hurt the offender in the situation, so I went to a rage room."

"It was very cathartic for me to get out all of the internal rage at the injustices I encounter on a regular basis in my line of work and it allowed me to stay out of jail or prison and keep helping people."- Annie_Ominous_2020

Trying Not To Read Into This One...

"At the rage room I went to, I asked the guy about his strangest experiences."

"He said that he's always unnerved by anyone who smashes the stuff up in complete silence, but the worst were the disturbingly large number of people who requested 'child-size mannequins' to destroy."- geese_moe_howard

Printing Issues?

"Can you request specific things. Like for example a HP Laserjet CP4050 with a poorly installed duplex module?"- CrocodileFile

Not All Methods Work For All People



"Woman came in and spent 3 hours methodically destroying everything while having a full conversation with her dead mother, asking for forgiveness and sobbing."

"We didn’t charge her but definitely suggested grief counseling instead."- NeroEnjoyerr

To Have And To Hold



"We went for a work activity, and I asked the workers what the weirdest thing they had ever seen was."

"A couple came in with 10-15 wedding photos of themselves, lined them up around the room interspaced with other stuff, and just bashed the hell out of all of them and then hugged each other at the end and were both crying when they left."- chokabloc

One Imagines It Wasn't "Til' Death Us Do Part"...

"One woman brought in a framed wedding photo and went absolutely feral on it with a bat."

"We just stood there like… yeah, this is above our pay grade."- BlushEnchantress

Revenge Almost Never Pays Off...

"Regular customer started carving his coworker’s name into the walls with broken glass while muttering about 'making them pay'.”- MistressMommyx

DIY

"I didn’t know rage rooms were a thing."

"About 10 years ago I was having a particularly rough time and I came home from work to find hubby leading me into the garage."

"He gave me safety glasses, headphones, and showed me a shelf with plates and glasses that he found at a second hand store."

"He had lined a giant garbage can with contractor bags and put a bunch of bricks in the bottom."

"I thought he was crazy."

"He told me to go to town and left the garage."

"I stood there for about 5 minutes, wondering what to do."

"It was easy after the first dish and I cried for about 10 minutes."

"It was probably the most cathartic thing I’ve ever done."- MindYoSelfB

Buh-BYE!



"Took my son and his gf of 12 months to a rage room."

"She spent her time writing all her ex's names on plates and smashing them."- laitnetsixecrisis

When Life Gives You Lemons

"Wife and I had free tickets to one followed by dinner."

"The dinner place cancelled on us last minute, and we spent most of our rage room time trying to book a new dinner place."

"We decided to give up and just have a Mcdonald's date afterwards; decided it was time to actually enjoy the room - only to realize:



"We have about 5 minutes left and the employees were watching us through the little door window with strange looks."

"We decided to use the rest of our time to f*ck with them, so we just pretended to drink from some of the glasses in the room, despite there being no water in them."

"When time was up we stood up, smashed our cups on the ground and left."

"We had a really, really good time at Mcdonalds eating and laughing at how insane we must've looked."- lifesnotperfect

Office Or Not, We've All Been There...

"Someone going way too hard on a printer—like it was personally responsible for every bad day at the office."- Plus-Breakfast-6125

If You Need To Talk, Probably A Good Idea There's Someone Who Can Listen...

"I once heard a story of someone who didn’t smash the objects but instead sat down and started screaming at them like they were real people."



"That’s the kind of moment where you realize they probably need more than just a rage room."- gospel100

Some People Have A Conscience



"Not an employee, but watched a woman spend five full minutes hugging a printer before she finally smashed it, then whispered 'I'm sorry' to every single piece."

"Room went dead quiet."- Mother_Soraka

People who pay for a session in a rage room have free rein to do what they want while inside it, rules and regulations permitting.

Rage Room employees, however, are paid to monitor the rooms and admit guests, not to be your therapists.