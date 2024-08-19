Skip to content

Donald Trump Just 'Accepted' A Fake Taylor Swift Endorsement—And Swifties Are Not Happy

Paris Hilton Shows Aftermath Of 'Terrifying' Trailer Fire On The Set Of Her New Music Video

Paris Hilton; Instagram screenshot of damage
Samuel Corum/Getty Images; @parishilton/Instagram

The reality TV star assured fans everyone was 'safe' after a fire broke out in her trailer while she was filming the music video for her new song 'Bad Bitch Academy.'

AB Keith
By AB KeithAug 19, 2024
Paris Hilton took to social media to update fans on the trailer fire that broke out on the set of her new music video last week.

The reality TV star was filming the video for her new song "Bad Bitch Academy" when the trailer went up in flames, but she assured fans that everyone was "safe," thankfully.

She first informed her followers of the fire via her Instagram stories, posting a photo of the damage and writing:

"Sadly an accidental fire broke out in my trailer on the set of my music video today 💔"
"As heartbreaking as it is, I'm so thankful everyone is safe and I'm incredibly grateful for the amazing support I have around me"

Hilton also tagged Hannah Lux Davis, the video's director, and Heidi Klum, Meghan Trainor and Lance Bass.

@parishilton/Instagram

In another Instagram story, the celebrity CEO showed more of her damaged belongings and wrote:

"Not how I expected my music video shoot for Bad Bitch Academy to go... 💔."

@parishilton/Instagram

But, as she informed fans in her next story, "the show must go on."

Hilton shared a photo of herself with Klum posing on a stage surrounded by photographers, likely a scene from the new music video.

@parishilton/Instagram

On Saturday, Hilton updated her fans once again, this time with a video post to Instagram showing the aftermath both outside and inside the trailer.

In the video, she said:

"Hey guys, a lot of you were asking about the fire yesterday, so I just came back to where it all happened because I did not get to go in here yesterday after."

When she made her way to the inside of the trailer, she was stunned.

"Oh. My. God."
"This is insane."
"It smells so bad."

Hilton went on to show various charred belongings as well as the roof that collapsed.

In the caption, she wrote:

"Assessing the damages after yesterday’s fire 😭"
"It’s heartbreaking to see so many of my favorite things destroyed 💔"
"All of the gorgeous custom outfits that we had made for the music video, designer couture outfits, all my favorite sunglasses, shoes, handbags, jewelry, computers, cameras, phones, and so much more😣🥺"

She finished by acknowledging that, most importantly, everyone was okay.

"But thankfully everyone is safe and okay and that’s all that matters 💖"
"Here’s hoping Day 2 of filming 'Bad Bitch Academy' is a little less lit 😂 Clearly this #InfiniteIcon era is hot🔥😉"

You can watch below.

Fans immediately took to the comments to express their sorrow for the "Stars Are Blind" singer.

@parishilton/Instagram

@parishilton/Instagram

@parishilton/Instagram

@parishilton/Instagram

@parishilton/Instagram

But they, too, were relieved that everyone on set was okay.

@parishilton/Instagram

@parishilton/Instagram

@parishilton/Instagram

@parishilton/Instagram

@parishilton/Instagram

@parishilton/Instagram

@parishilton/Instagram

@parishilton/Instagram

@parishilton/Instagram

What a terrifying experience! But we, too, are happy that everyone was okay.

