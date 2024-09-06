Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Michigan's Hilariously Epic New 'I Voted' Sticker Designed By Middle Schooler Goes Viral

Woman with 'I Voted' sticker with tweet overlay reading: "Voting in Michigan just to get this sticker"
tovfla/Getty Images; @itsjaypsych/X

A drawing by middle school student Jane Hynous—one of nine new 'I Voted' sticker designs selected— has voters everywhere wishing they lived in Michigan.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebySep 06, 2024
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

Those little "I voted" stickers we all get at every election have been a tradition in our democracy for ages.

So when the state of Michigan held a contest to redesign their version of the stickers, the winners had to make a big impression. And boy have they.

The contest received tons of entries honoring cherished Michigan icons like automobiles, cherry blossoms and the Great Lakes.

But only one featured an "unhinged werewolf," as one X user put it, rending his garments and howling at the moon in the name of democracy. So obviously, that's what won. Was there really any other choice?

The sticker was designed by Jane Hynous, a student at Brownell Middle School in the Detroit suburb of Grosse Pointe Farms. And it has gone wildly viral because it is, in a word, hilarious.

The sticker features an American flag with the words "I voted" above it in the background. In the foreground is something straight out of a Marvel movie.

A werewolf with six-pack abs and veins popping out all over his arms tears his tank top to shreds with the unbridled power of democracy, or whatever, and it is downright epic.

You can totally see Hugh Jackman playing this democracy werewolf and frankly if Hollywood hasn't already reached out to him for the film adaptation of this sticker they're leaving money on the table.

Anyway, the design is one of nine winners that Michigan voting authorities will offer voters on election day, and as a Michigan resident, this writer will be immediately relocating if he receives one of the other eight designs, no offense.

Obviously, people online are loving the new sticker.








Regardless of who wins in November, the unhinged werewolf has won the internet's hearts, and that's the real victory.

Latest News

More from News/2024-election

Screenshot of Adam Kinzinger; Donald Trump
Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube; Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Adam Kinzinger Just Described Trump's 'Pungent' Body Odor In Way Too Much Detail—And Eww

Former Illinois Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger revealed that former President Donald Trump's body odor is so "pungent" that it's impossible not to notice.

This prompted Kimmel to ask the following question:

Keep ReadingShow less
Person logging into a dating app
Photo by Mika Baumeister on Unsplash

People Break Down The Biggest Problems About Modern Dating

Most people will tell you that having a partner is fulfilling, but part of having a partner involves doing something that makes a lot of us cringe: navigating the dating scene.

Unfortunately, as the years go ticking by, navigating the dating scene is only getting harder.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Donald Trump
Fox News

Trump Mocked After His Bizarre Brag About Why He 'Understood Nuclear' Weapons So Well

Former President Donald Trump drew widespread mockery after bizarrely bragging during a Fox News town hall about how he understands nuclear weapons "maybe better than anybody" simply because his uncle, physicist and inventor John Trump, was a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Addressing the crowd during the event, which was moderated by Fox News personality Sean Hannity, Trump said:

Keep ReadingShow less
Hugh Jackman Posts Ripped Shirtless Selfie To Share How He Got Jacked For 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
Disney/Marvel Studios

Hugh Jackman Posts Ripped Shirtless Selfie To Share How He Got Jacked For 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

At 55 years old, Hugh Jacked-man, er Jackman, bulked up to reprise Wolverine in the MCU film Deadpool & Wolverine, and he has his trainers to thank for whipping him into shape to maintain the impressive physique he's had across 10 films as his X-Men mutant character.

The affable Aussie actor shared a shirtless thirst trap mirror selfie showing off his bodacious bod and captioned it with:

Keep ReadingShow less
Split screenshots of Kevin Bacon's video of him and Kyra Sedgwick singing in the bathroom
@kevinbacon/X

Kevin Bacon And Kyra Sedgwick Celebrate Their 36th Anniversary With Sweet And Spicy Duet

Hollywood couple Kevin Bacon, 66, and Kyra Sedgwick, 59, celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary with a cute video representing marriage goals.

The couple, who've been married since 1988 and share two kids, expressed through song that they continue to enjoy "relaxing" together, as finger-quoted by Sedgwick.

Keep ReadingShow less