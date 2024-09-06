Michigan's Hilariously Epic New 'I Voted' Sticker Designed By Middle Schooler Goes Viral

Those little "I voted" stickers we all get at every election have been a tradition in our democracy for ages.
So when the state of Michigan held a contest to redesign their version of the stickers, the winners had to make a big impression. And boy have they.
The contest received tons of entries honoring cherished Michigan icons like automobiles, cherry blossoms and the Great Lakes.
But only one featured an "unhinged werewolf," as one X user put it, rending his garments and howling at the moon in the name of democracy. So obviously, that's what won. Was there really any other choice?
The sticker was designed by Jane Hynous, a student at Brownell Middle School in the Detroit suburb of Grosse Pointe Farms. And it has gone wildly viral because it is, in a word, hilarious.
The sticker features an American flag with the words "I voted" above it in the background. In the foreground is something straight out of a Marvel movie.
A werewolf with six-pack abs and veins popping out all over his arms tears his tank top to shreds with the unbridled power of democracy, or whatever, and it is downright epic.
You can totally see Hugh Jackman playing this democracy werewolf and frankly if Hollywood hasn't already reached out to him for the film adaptation of this sticker they're leaving money on the table.
Anyway, the design is one of nine winners that Michigan voting authorities will offer voters on election day, and as a Michigan resident, this writer will be immediately relocating if he receives one of the other eight designs, no offense.
Obviously, people online are loving the new sticker.
Regardless of who wins in November, the unhinged werewolf has won the internet's hearts, and that's the real victory.