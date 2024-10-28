Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Merriam-Webster Offers Iconic Response To X User Whose Aunt Woke Up From '13-Year Coma'

Woman sitting upright in hospital bed overlaid with @MerriamWebster's tweet that reads: 'Please let her know that these are words now:'
SDI Productions/GettyImages, @MerriamWebster

Merriam-Webster proposed a list of "new" words to share with a woman who had woken up from a 13-year coma, including "WTF," "Twerk," and "Photobomb."

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiOct 28, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Merriam-Webster wrote an eye-opening response after the host of a morning talk show on YouTube excitedly announced that their aunt miraculously awoke from her coma of 13 years.

The dictionary's social media account has been known to stir up some innocent mayhem online and even ruffle a few feathers, and this time, they trolled the modernization of the English language with an iconic suggestion.

On Tuesday, October 22, Bruke Fasil of EARLY: The Morning show, shared the happy announcement on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "My aunt woke up from a 13 year coma !!!!!"

The post reached over 9.8 million views.

While users left comments like, "God is good" and "Greys anatomy still going and they’re on Season 21," Merriam-Webster thought it might do some good to catch the recovering patient up to speed with the current verbiage.

The dictionary publisher advised the original poster:

"Please let her know that these are words now."

Included in the list were terms "the kids" have been saying these days, including, "twerk," "bougie" and "WTF."

Also included were common terms associated with smartphone cameras that were entered into parlance in the last decade, like "selfie" and "photobomb."

People had plenty of thoughts on the current social verbiage.



People also shared suggestions.



Some had notes.


The fact that this poor woman had been unconscious for over a decade and just woke up is cause for celebration.

But Auntie has a lot to catch up on.

Latest News

Screenshot of Donald Trump
2024 Election

Democratic Party Perfectly Trolls Trump With Projected Messages Outside MSG Rally

More from Trending

Kevin Bacon dancing to the mailbox
@kevinbacon/X

Kevin Bacon Just Danced His Way To The Mailbox To Vote—And The Vibe Is Everything

Kevin Bacon just cut loose all the way to the mailbox to cast his vote early in the 2024 election.

The Footloose actor took to his socials and posted a video of himself doing the grapevine down the street to drop off his sealed mail-ballot to the apropos tune of Bonnie Raitt's "Love Letter."

Keep ReadingShow less
Zachary Levi; Gavin Creel
@zacharylevi/Instagram; Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images

Zachary Levi Slammed After Blaming Broadway Star Gavin Creel's Death On COVID Vaccine

Actor Zachary Levi is under fire following comments he made about the death of Broadway star Gavin Creel in an Instagram video.

Creel passed away September 30, 2024 at age 48 of metastatic melanotic peripheral nerve sheath sarcoma, a rare form of cancer with which he was just diagnosed in July.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Jason Selvig and Michele Morrow
@TheGoodLiars/X

Comedian Epically Trolls NC GOP Candidate Who Called For Obama's Execution In Viral Video

Michele Morrow, the GOP nominee for North Carolina's superintendent of public instruction, was widely mocked after the comedy duo The Good Liars trolled her by asking her if she'd autograph a collection of her tweets calling for the execution of former President Barack Obama.

Jason Selvig, one half of the duo, pretended to be a "fan of the work [Morrow's] done" and asked her if she'd be willing to give him her autograph.

Keep ReadingShow less
The United states of America as seen on a globe
yellow and green globe
Photo by Jen Theodore on Unsplash

Foreigners Share The Weirdest Things About America We Don't Realize Are Weird

When Americans travel abroad, it doesn't take them long to notice that things work a little differently in the country they're visiting than they do back home.

Indeed, certain customs and behaviors they witness they might consider downright weird.

Keep ReadingShow less
alien
Leo_Visions on Unsplash

People Describe Things They Swear They Saw But Have No Proof

At one time or another, we've probably all said something along the lines of, "You'll never believe what I saw."

But with rise of visuals on social media, the new phrase is "pics or it didn't happen."

Keep ReadingShow less