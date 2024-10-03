Mariah Carey Hilariously Shuts Down People Trying To 'Rush' Her Into Christmas Season In Viral Video

Pop icon Mariah Carey, who has become the annual harbinger of the Christmas season, shared a hilarious new video teasing her fans who are trying to "rush" her into the holidays.
Each year, "All I Want for Christmas is You" can be heard pretty much everywhere around the globe. The holiday standard is from Carey's fourth studio album and first holiday album, Merry Christmas (1994). So great is its success that Carey is widely known as the "Queen of Christmas," and jokes about her "defrosting" in time for the holidays pop up each year.
In response to the "rush" for her to get her little Santa hat on, Carey jokingly published a video captioned "To those asking…. Not yet!!!" that shows her lying down in her private jet.
A voice is heard over an intercom saying:
"This is your captain speaking! Welcome aboard, Mariah, we are headed to the North Pole!"
Carey holds her hand up and says:
"Not yet, sorry!"
Then, looking directly at the camera, she says:
"They always rush me."
People appreciated the singer's sense of humor and were totally in on the joke.
"All I Want for Christmas is You" was successful upon its initial release, peaking at number six on the Billboard Hot Adult Contemporary chart in the U.S. and reaching number two in both the U.K. and Japan.
With the rise of music streaming, the song has gained renewed popularity, re-entering global charts every holiday season and hitting number one in more than 30 countries, largely due to its inclusion in popular Christmas playlists.
The single holds the record for the longest time between release and reaching number one in both the U.S. and U.K., at 25 and 26 years, respectively. Having sold 16 million copies worldwide, it is one of the best-selling digital singles ever. As of 2023, the Associated Press estimated its royalty earnings at $100 million.