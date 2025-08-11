Luke Bryan Shows Off His Moonwalk During Concert—Then Stops For Hilariously NSFW Reason

In true "Country Girl (Shake It For Me)" fashion, country singer Luke Bryan shook it for his audience, but he may have "shook it" a little too hard.
This shouldn't come as a big surprise for people who follow Bryan, as he's well-known for joking around, having a good time, and generally making his performances more of an experience and conversation with the audience rather than strictly making music on stage.
During his A Country Song Came On Tour, Bryan has performed a wide variety of songs, including some of his biggest hits, cover versions of other popular country songs, and even covers of songs from other genres.
In one of his most recent performances, now captured on Instagram, Bryan was mid-singing "Uptown Funk" by Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson, jump-crossing his legs and dancing in a circle.
Production backstage then switched to "Billie Jean" by Michael Jackson, and Bryan very briefly attempted to moonwalk with short and awkward strides in his jeans.
To the audience's amusement, the country singer admitted:
"S**t! That was hard."
"I'm sure that'll all be viral in the morning."
"I think I pulled my left nut sack."
You can watch the video here:
Some found the video to be cringey and side-eyed fans for enjoying Bryan's performances.
But others thought that Bryan was a fun performer and applauded his sense of humor.
Some simply went along for the ride and enjoyed the video.
Country music is often considered to be a more serious genre, as it often focuses on "God and country," love, and broken hearts, but Luke Bryan seems to be cracking the code of singing about the things that are important to him and simply having a good time.
Goofing around on stage a little bit with a few clips from other singers' songs and dancing around doesn't automatically disqualify him as a serious country singer; rather, it's like taking a short break, spending time with the audience, and making people laugh.
Though people are pretty divided on whether they'd want to spend money on this and see the performance in person, there's no questioning that it would be a good time.