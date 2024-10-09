Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Luke Bryan Blames 'Clickbait Headlines' For Backlash To His Comments About Beyoncé's CMAs Snub

Luke Bryan; Beyoncé
Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

After Bryan's advice to Beyoncé to "come into our world and be country with us a little bit" sparked backlash from her fans, the country star took to X to clear the air, blaming the media from creating a "false narrative."

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiOct 09, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Country music star Luke Bryan settled the score on the backlash following his comments explaining Beyoncé's lack of CMA award nominations for her first country-inspired concept album, Cowboy Carter.

During an interview on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live last week, Bryan was asked by Cohen to weigh in on the R&B artist receiving zero nominations from the Country Music Association.

Bryan acknowledged that Queen Bey "made a country album," adding that Beyoncé "has a lot of fans out there that have her back."

However, the comment that received flak was his suggestion that "if you’re gonna make country albums, come into our world and be country with us a little bit."

After wrapping up the last night of his tour Sunday night, the "One Margarita" singer was prompted to clear the air about his comments after they whipped up an online frenzy.

"I am posting tonight based on the ridiculous nature of the headlines I have read the last couple days from an interview on the Andy Cohen show I did this week when I was promoting my album," said the American Idoljudge.

He continued blaming the backlash on "click-bait headlines" misconstruing his thoughts on the situation.

Said Bryan:

"I feel in my heart I could not let media create a false narrative."
"As I read thru the comments of some of you I just want to say that I encourage all of you to listen to the interview instead of reading click bait headlines."
"You will hear my tone and intentions which were not negative."

"I respect Beyonce and I love how loyal her fans are. I spend a lot of time supporting other artists. I want everyone to win. Love yall," said Bryan.


Fans weighed in on the controversy.









When Cohen asked Bryan to share his take on Beyoncé not getting acknowledged by the CMA, he replied in the October 1 interview:

"It’s a tricky question because, obviously Beyoncé made a country album and Beyoncé has a lot of fans out there that have her back."
"And if she doesn’t get something they want, man, they come at you.”
“I’m all for everybody coming in and making country albums and all that. But just by declaring that, just because she made one ― I don’t need [a nomination] just ’cause I make one."

Bryan also claimed that "everybody loved that Beyoncé made a country album" but suggested, "If you're gonna make country albums, come into our world and be country with us a little bit."

He didn't deny her talents or impact on the music industry but he added:

"Like, Beyoncé can do exactly what she wants to. She’s probably the biggest star in music."
"But come to an awards show and high-five us and have fun and get in the family, too."
"And I’m not saying she didn’t do that. I didn’t know. I had never seen [her]. But country music is a lot about family.”

You can watch the interview from Andy Cohen Live, here.


- YouTubeyoutu.be

Perhaps a collaboration can assuage the scandal.


Cowboy Carter is Beyoncé's eighth studio album and the second installment of a pandemic-era trilogy project following her 2022 album, Renaissance.

The newest album is mostly labeled a country album with elements of different genres including hip-hop, blues, folk, soul, and rock.

At the time of its release, Cowboy Carter smashed records as the most streamed album in a single day on Spotify in 2024, with 76 million streams globally in a single day on the platform.

Cowboy Carter became the sixth-highest first-day count for any female album and the highest for any album by a Black female artist.

One country star who fully backed Beyoncé's foray into country territory in April and whose comments weren't up for interpretation was music legend, Dolly Parton.

She praised Queen Bey for her rendition of "Jolene," which appears on Cowboy Carter.

Beyoncé altered some of the lyrics to the 1973 hit song, listed as one of "the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time" by Rolling Stone magazine, to:

“Jolene, I’m warnin’ you, woman, find you your own man."
“Jolene, I know I’m a queen, Jolene. I’m still a Creole banjee b*tch from Louisianne.”

Parton got a kick out of Beyoncé's take on the classic tune and wrote:

“Wow, I just heard 'Jolene'. Beyoncé is giving that girl some trouble and she deserves it!”

The country legend previously said of Beyoncé:

"I think she’s fantastic and beautiful, and I love her music."

Latest News

More from News

Donald Trump
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Trump Slammed For Racist Rant Claiming Immigrants Bring 'Bad Genes' Into Our Country

Former President Donald Trump was criticized after telling conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt that immigrants are murderers who are bringing "a lot of bad genes" into the country.

During a Monday interview with Hewitt, Trump shifted a question about Kamala Harris’ plan to provide funds to homebuilders into a tirade against immigrants entering the U.S.

Keep ReadingShow less
NBC Miami meteorologist John Morales
NBC Miami

Miami Meteorologist Breaks Down In Tears While Giving Update On Hurricane Milton

NBC meteorologist John Morales was visibly emotional while informing viewers on Hurricane Milton, which strengthened from Category 1 to Category 5 within 18 hours on Tuesday afternoon.

Milton is predicted to be one of the most destructive hurricanes to batter the west coast of Florida.

Keep ReadingShow less
Guy shushing
青 晨/Unsplash

People Reveal The Secrets They've Kept From Their Partner Since They Met

Your spouse or significant other is someone who knows the essence of who you are, including what makes you tick, the one thing that brings you much joy, and all the weird quirks that only they can overlook as something unique and what makes you, you.

They also know your family drama and relationship histories that even your closest friend may not know.

Keep ReadingShow less
Open sign in a storefront window
come on in we're open signage on glass panel
Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

People Explain Which Companies Make Them Think 'How Are They Still In Business?'

Those who pay a visit to Bend, Oregon might be surprised to discover a relic they thought was long extinct.

As Bend is home to the last operating Blockbuster Video store.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin shaking hands
Harris For President

Harris Turns News That Trump Secretly Sent Putin Covid Tests Into Brutal New Ad

After legendary reporter Bob Woodward revealed in his upcoming book War that former President Donald Trump secretly sent COVID-19 tests to Russian President Vladimir Putin during the pandemic, Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign wasted no time turning it into an ad.

According to the book, Trump sent a secret shipment of testing equipment to Putin during the height of the pandemic in 2020, even as the U.S. and other nations were grappling with severe shortages of testing kits.

Keep ReadingShow less