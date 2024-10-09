Luke Bryan Blames 'Clickbait Headlines' For Backlash To His Comments About Beyoncé's CMAs Snub

Country music star Luke Bryan settled the score on the backlash following his comments explaining Beyoncé's lack of CMA award nominations for her first country-inspired concept album, Cowboy Carter.
During an interview on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live last week, Bryan was asked by Cohen to weigh in on the R&B artist receiving zero nominations from the Country Music Association.
Bryan acknowledged that Queen Bey "made a country album," adding that Beyoncé "has a lot of fans out there that have her back."
However, the comment that received flak was his suggestion that "if you’re gonna make country albums, come into our world and be country with us a little bit."
After wrapping up the last night of his tour Sunday night, the "One Margarita" singer was prompted to clear the air about his comments after they whipped up an online frenzy.
"I am posting tonight based on the ridiculous nature of the headlines I have read the last couple days from an interview on the Andy Cohen show I did this week when I was promoting my album," said the American Idoljudge.
He continued blaming the backlash on "click-bait headlines" misconstruing his thoughts on the situation.
Said Bryan:
"I feel in my heart I could not let media create a false narrative."
"As I read thru the comments of some of you I just want to say that I encourage all of you to listen to the interview instead of reading click bait headlines."
"You will hear my tone and intentions which were not negative."
"I respect Beyonce and I love how loyal her fans are. I spend a lot of time supporting other artists. I want everyone to win. Love yall," said Bryan.
Fans weighed in on the controversy.
When Cohen asked Bryan to share his take on Beyoncé not getting acknowledged by the CMA, he replied in the October 1 interview:
"It’s a tricky question because, obviously Beyoncé made a country album and Beyoncé has a lot of fans out there that have her back."
"And if she doesn’t get something they want, man, they come at you.”
“I’m all for everybody coming in and making country albums and all that. But just by declaring that, just because she made one ― I don’t need [a nomination] just ’cause I make one."
Bryan also claimed that "everybody loved that Beyoncé made a country album" but suggested, "If you're gonna make country albums, come into our world and be country with us a little bit."
He didn't deny her talents or impact on the music industry but he added:
"Like, Beyoncé can do exactly what she wants to. She’s probably the biggest star in music."
"But come to an awards show and high-five us and have fun and get in the family, too."
"And I’m not saying she didn’t do that. I didn’t know. I had never seen [her]. But country music is a lot about family.”
You can watch the interview from Andy Cohen Live, here.
- YouTubeyoutu.be
Perhaps a collaboration can assuage the scandal.
Cowboy Carter is Beyoncé's eighth studio album and the second installment of a pandemic-era trilogy project following her 2022 album, Renaissance.
The newest album is mostly labeled a country album with elements of different genres including hip-hop, blues, folk, soul, and rock.
At the time of its release, Cowboy Carter smashed records as the most streamed album in a single day on Spotify in 2024, with 76 million streams globally in a single day on the platform.
Cowboy Carter became the sixth-highest first-day count for any female album and the highest for any album by a Black female artist.
One country star who fully backed Beyoncé's foray into country territory in April and whose comments weren't up for interpretation was music legend, Dolly Parton.
She praised Queen Bey for her rendition of "Jolene," which appears on Cowboy Carter.
Beyoncé altered some of the lyrics to the 1973 hit song, listed as one of "the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time" by Rolling Stone magazine, to:
“Jolene, I’m warnin’ you, woman, find you your own man."
“Jolene, I know I’m a queen, Jolene. I’m still a Creole banjee b*tch from Louisianne.”
Parton got a kick out of Beyoncé's take on the classic tune and wrote:
“Wow, I just heard 'Jolene'. Beyoncé is giving that girl some trouble and she deserves it!”
The country legend previously said of Beyoncé:
"I think she’s fantastic and beautiful, and I love her music."