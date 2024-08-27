Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Lizzo Says She's Taking A 'Gap Year' To Prioritize Her Mental Health In Viral Instagram Post

Lizzo
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize

The singer shared a video on Instagram of herself embracing the rain in a swimsuit while on a tropical vacation with a caption about 'protecting my peace' after facing harassment lawsuits in 2023.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiAug 27, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Rapper and singer Lizzo told fans she was “taking a gap year" and protecting her peace in a viral Instagram post that featured a video of her embracing the rain out on the balcony of an exotic resort.

The 36-year-old "About Damn Time" singer has been laying low in recent months following a lawsuit in 2023 filed by clothing designer Asha Daniels that alleged "racial and sexual harassment" and a toxic work environment.

Three of Lizzo's former dancers also filed a lawsuit against the singer and Shirlene Quigley, the captain of the singer's dance team, alleging sexual harassment and racial and religious discrimination, as well as fat-shaming one of the dancers.

Lizzo addressed the accusations in a statement saying she was "hurt" by the claims, calling them "false," "unbelievable" and "outrageous." Her representative also said that one of the lawsuits was "bogus" and part of an " absurd publicity stunt."

On Sunday, Lizzo, who is known for being an advocate for body positivity, posted a video of her walking out onto a hotel balcony in a black swimsuit and calmly raising her arms up and facing the rainy sky.

She wrote in the caption:

"I’m taking a gap year & protecting my peace🙏🏾"



Fans showed up for her in the comments.

@lizzobeeating/Instagram

@lizzobeeating/Instagram

@lizzobeeating/Instagram

@lizzobeeating/Instagram

@lizzobeeating/Instagram

@lizzobeeating/Instagram

@lizzobeeating/Instagram

@lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo has updated fans on her mental health and depression before.

She wrote in a May Instagram post:

“I’m the happiest I’ve been in 10 months. The strange thing about depression is you don’t know you’re in it until you’re out of it. I’m definitely not all the way as carefree as I used to be."
"But the dark cloud that followed me every day is finally clearing up. My smile reaches my eyes again and that’s a win. I thought my album was finished.. but I gotta get some of these good vibes off in a banger real quick. Thanks for your patience.”

Her respite in the ongoing pursuit of preserving her mental wellness has not distracted the singer from maintaining her fitness regimen either.

She posted a sped-up montage of her workout routine during her vacation. “Let’s jump rope in Bali,” she said, adding:

“I keep beating my ass…I’m whooping my ass."

Lizzo explained her commitment to fitness in another video, saying:

"Weight loss comes with the territory, but I'm not trying to escape fatness. Heavy on the 'not trying to escape fatness.' Heavy f---ing on it."

"I have a very high-performance job," she said. "For 90 minutes a night, I have to do choreography, I have to sing, I have to dance, I have to rap and I have to play the flute. And I have to emote, and hype a crowd in very tight clothes, sometimes clothes where it restricts my breathing."

The singer continued:

"It's fun. I love my job. It takes a lot of physical endurance to do what I do, and I used to be very rockstar lifestyle, used to throw myself around on the stage."

She added:

"As I got more professional in my career, I started to take the physical part more seriously."

Latest News

Bradley Whitford; Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
2024 Election

Bradley Whitford Slams Cheryl Hines For Staying 'Silent' Over Husband RFK Jr.'s Trump Endorsement

More from Entertainment/celebrities

A panoramic shot of the Paris skyline.
Eiffel Tower, Paris, France
Photo by Alexander on Unsplash

The Biggest Cultural Differences People Noticed When Moving To Another Country

Having the chance to expatriate to another country is a very exciting opportunity many would relish.

Of course, nothing can quite prepare you for the reality of an international move.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds 'Mortified' That He Had To Cut Rob McElhenney's 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Cameo

Marvel actor Ryan Reynolds said he was "mortified" for ultimately making the painful decision to cut his Wrexham A.F.C.co-owner and actor Rob McElhenney's cameo from Deadpool & Wolverine.

Reynolds has been paying tribute to his costars and expressing gratitude for the dozens of actors who had cameos—some of whom were Deadpool variants—in the multiverse-themed threequel.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bryant Rosado
CNN

CNN Slammed For Including Trump Supporter In 'Undecided Voter' DNC Focus Group

After Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC), cable news media giant CNN empaneled a group of Pennsylvania "undecided voters" for their feedback on her speech and on Harris as a presidential candidate.

Many viewers were shocked when panelist Bryant Rosado declared:

Keep ReadingShow less
Chappell Roan
Dana Jacobs/WireImage/GettyImages

Chappell Roan Doubles Down On Calling Out Fans' 'Predatory Behavior' In Powerful Statement

In a powerful Instagram post, American singer/songwriter Chappell Roan expressed concern about invasive fans' "predatory behavior" that made her feel "scared and tired."

Roan first emerged on the music scene in 2014 when she signed at 17 to Atlantic Records after being discovered on YouTube for her original song "Die Young."

Keep ReadingShow less
Kick Kennedy; Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Andrew Toth/Getty Images; Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

RFK Jr.'s Daughter Recounts Bonkers Story Of Dad Cutting Off Whale's Head And Driving It Home

Kick Kennedy, the daughter of former 2024 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., left observers gobsmacked after she told Town & Country Magazine how her father once cut off a beached whale's head when she was 6—before proceeding to drive five hours home with the head strapped to the roof of the family's car.

When she was 6, her father heard that a whale had washed ashore on Squaw Island in Hyannis Port. Indulging his fascination with studying animal skulls and skeletons, Kennedy decapitated the whale with a chainsaw and strapped the head to the car, then spent five hours driving it back to their home.

Keep ReadingShow less