Lil Nas X Speaks Out With Candid Video After 'F**king Terrifying' Arrest And Hospitalization

Lil Nas X’s summer swerved from chart-topping to chaotic after his arrest in Los Angeles last week. The Grammy-winning “Industry Baby” rapper, born Montero Lamar Hill, found himself in the middle of a late-night spiral that ended with felony charges, a hospital stay, and a video to fans that was equal parts rattled and reassuring.
According to reports from last week, Hill was spotted drifting in and out of a Hollywood hotel before wandering the streets in nothing but underwear and cowboy boots.
Ever the performer, he crooned at passersby:
“Don’t be late to the party tonight… It’s gonna be a beautiful sunrise.”
And at one point, he even crowned himself with an orange traffic cone.
But the vibe shifted when police arrived in response to multiple calls. An LAPD spokesperson told Page Six that Hill allegedly charged at officers, while a source told NBC News he landed two punches to an officer’s face.
He was taken to a hospital for what was described as a “possible overdose” and later booked for three counts of battery on a police officer and one count of resisting arrest.
Hill pleaded not guilty on all counts.
His attorney, Christina O’Connor, called the charges completely out of character:
“Assuming the allegations here are true, this is an absolute aberration in this person’s life. Nothing like this has ever happened to him.”
After posting $75,000 bail, Hill was ordered to undergo drug treatment. Still, he didn’t retreat from the spotlight.
In a short Instagram story, he tried to calm worried fans:
“Your girl is gonna be okay, y’all. Okay. She’s gonna be all right. She’s gonna be all right. Sh*t. That was f**king terrifying, that was terrifying, that was a terrifying last four days, but your girl’s gonna be all right.”
You can see the video below:
The 25-year-old has never shied away from sharing the highs and lows of fame online. Hours before the incident, he uploaded a series of odd Instagram posts showing cluttered rooms and cryptic captions.
Earlier this year, he admitted the “last few years” had been rough, confessing to followers:
“I’m just now arriving to this place of feeling confidence in myself and what I’m doing, and I’m trying to make sure I put intention towards my music and my vision and the creativity of it all.”
Despite the turbulence, Hill remains one of the most influential pop stars of his generation. His 2021 debut album, Montero, produced multiple hits, went multi-platinum, and earned a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year. Let’s not forget, this is the same artist who made country-rap mainstream with “Old Town Road,” the longest-running No. 1 in Billboard history.
Online reaction was swift, with fans expressing both relief that he seemed okay and concern about the whirlwind of events leading up to his arrest:
Lil Nas X’s father, Robert Stafford, told NBC his son is taking the situation seriously:
“He’s going to get the help that he needs, and just keep him in your prayers. Give him the same grace and mercy that God gives everyone.”
The troubled star is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing on Sept. 15. Until then, fans will be waiting, watching, and—knowing Lil Nas X—probably dancing to the next viral TikTok he drops in cowboy boots.
Hang in there, Nas.