The DNC Just Ripped Donald Trump With Savage 'Law & Order' Parody Video—And Oof

Night one of the Democratic National Convention went for the jugular as they played a parody video based on the opening credits of the long-running Law & Order TV franchise that highlighted Donald Trump's lifetime of crimes, civil actions, and bad behavior.
The video begins with generic city visuals and a voiceover saying the familiar line:
"In the criminal justice system, the people are represented by two separate yet equally important groups: the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders."
From there, people are used to hearing the words that identify whether they're watching Dick Wolf's original procedural drama—Law & Order—or the SVU, Criminal Intent, Trial By Jury, Los Angeles, True Crime, or Organized Crimespin-offs.
Instead, the DNC's in-person, TV, and streaming audiences heard:
"This is the story of Donald Trump."
You can watch the full Harris-Walz 2024 campaign ad shared on X by Kamala HQ here:
The video shows retrospective images of Trump.
They range from early in his career when he and his father were being charged and found liable in civil actions for racist housing discrimination.
It also highlighted when Trump was a casino owner who failed to pay his contractors and suppliers and engaged in union busting.
It included his repeated infidelity during his marriages to Ivana Zelníčková, Marla Maples, and Melanija Knavs.
Cheating on his third wife—now called Melania Trump—led to felony efforts to cover his affairs up during his 2016 presidential campaign.
Those actions came back to haunt him in a New York City courtroom in 2024.
It included audio of when he bragged about a history of sexual assault on a hot mic to when he was found liable for the same.
It included video of when he incited the violent, destructive January 6, 2021 Capitol riot and attempted coup to finally when he was found guilty on 34 felony counts.
The retrospective made it clear this was a life of misdeeds, not a recent aberration.
The voiceover said:
"His entire life, Trump has believed he’s above the law, that no one would ever dare hold him accountable. He lies, he rips off workers, he sexually abuses women."
"He cheats in business. He cheated on his wife with a porn star and paid her off so the American people wouldn’t find out during an election."
"But in the American justice system, ordinary people have managed to find him accountable time and time again. For the first time in history we have a convicted felon running for President."
The video showed Trump as he appeared in a New York courtroom where he was found guilty on 34 felony charges.
The voiceover continued:
"And to take on this case, we need a President who has spent her life prosecuting perpetrators like Donald Trump."
As the video shifted to show the image of Vice President Kamala Harris, the convention crowd can be heard cheering loudly.
The video voiceover added:
"He tried overturning Georgia's free and fair election. He's tried to escape any responsibility for instigating the January 6 attack on our Capitol."
"And if elected, Trump has promised to overturn laws that would keep him accountable and exact retribution on anyone he considers an enemy, even warning of a 'blood bath' if he doesn't get his way."
The video concluded:
"So, we the people have a chance to render our own verdict on Donald Trump. We are the jury he most fears."
"When we vote this November, we vote for justice, accountability, and the rule of law that keeps America free."
People found the latest ad spot on.
Another new campaign ad titled Freedom was shared earlier in the day which focused on the conservative Project 2025.
You can see that ad here.
Ads about Trump’s administrative blueprint—the conservative Heritage Foundation authored Project 2025...
...and the human toll of red state abortion bans—the result of the Trump-stacked Supreme Court—were also aired.
The 2024 presidential election is slated for Tuesday, November 5, 2024.
Democratic Candidates Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will square off against former Republican President—and convicted felon—Donald Trump and Ohio first-term Senator J.D. Vance.