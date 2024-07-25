Skip to content
Gospel Singer Who Called Homosexuality A 'Perversion' Apologizes To LGBTQ+ Community

Kim Burrell
Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images

Gospel singer Kim Burrell took time during her speech at the Stellar Gospel Music Awards to apologize to the LGBTQ community for her past comments made in 2016.

AB Keith
By AB KeithJul 25, 2024
AB Keith
AB Keith is an educator turned roadtripper who is currently teaching virtually while touring the USA. Her dream is to visit all the national parks and create a series of nonfiction children's books about NP adventures through the eyes of her dog, Backpack Benny.
See Full Bio

Kim Burrell is apologizing to the LGBTQ+ community for hateful comments she made during a sermon in 2016.

The gospel singer took the stage at the Stellar Gospel Music Awards on Saturday to accept the Aretha Franklin Icon Award, and in her speech, she took a moment to apologize in hopes of "bridge-building and listening to each other."

Burrell, who has worked with the likes of Missy Elliott and Pharrell Williams, addressed the comments she made in the past.

“I want to apologize to the LGBTQ community."
“Let’s give them a great big round of applause."

She continued:

"We want them to have strength and to sincerely know that we must all do the work to embrace all of God’s people and show his love to everyone."
“I hope this award and this moment can be the beginning of a bridge-building and listening to each other as we follow peace with all men.”

You can watch below.

Most people on social media applauded Burrell for taking the time onstage to acknowledge her comments and apologize to the LGBTQ+ community.






@letshavechurch/TikTok

Many, however, felt the apology was insincere, with several adding that actions speak louder than words.



@letshavechurch/TikTok

@letshavechurch/TikTok

@letshavechurch/TikTok

@letshavechurch/TikTok

And some just feel the damage was done and is now beyond repair.



@letshavechurch/TikTok

Burrell, who is also a pastor, went viral in 2016 after making some incredibly homophobic comments during a sermon, preaching:

“Anybody in this room who is filled with the homosexual spirit, pray God to free you. You’re playing with it in 2017, you’ll die from it."
“That perverted, homosexual spirit is a spirit of delusion and confusion."
“If you, as a man, will open your mouth and take a man’s penis in your face, you are perverted. If you are a woman and you shake your breasts in another woman’s face, you are perverted.”

Burrell faced several repercussions, including a canceled appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, losing her own radio show, being dropped from a gospel awards show and being publicly condemned by fellow artists.

Though she did issue an apology on Facebook, Burrell didn't necessarily take back her message, writing:

“I never said LGBT last night, I said S.I.N – and whatever falls under sin is what was preached. I have to do what God tells me to do… and when people take it personal, especially if we’ve never met, you know that the enemy is setting that up.”
“To every person that is dealing with the homosexual spirit that has it, I love you because God loves you, but God hates the sin."

