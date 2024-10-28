Skip to content
Kieran Culkin Reveals How Emma Stone Used 'Reverse Psychology' When He Tried To Drop Out Of Film

Kieran Culkin; Emma Stone
Astrida Valigorsky/Variety via Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for FLC

Culkin admitted to Vulture how he attempted to drop out of his upcoming film A Real Pain just weeks before it was set to begin shooting in Poland—but producer Emma Stone had some clever tactics up her sleeve.

AB Keith
By AB KeithOct 28, 2024
Kieran Culkin revealed that Emma Stone used "an almost reverse psychology thing" on him when he tried to drop out of the upcoming film A Real Pain, and it was completely effective.

Last month, Culkin told Voguethat he tried to bail on the movie before Stone reeled him back in, and now we have more details.

In a new interview with Vulture, both Culkin and Stone divulged how the conversation transpired, and while no doubt Stone's tactic was clever and also successful, it were also quite crafty.

Culkin was wrapping the final season of Succession when he agreed to star in A Real Pain, which Stone produced.

When Succession came to a close, however, Culkin feared being away from his family for too long by jumping into a new project right away.

So, he worked up the courage to have the talk with Stone.

And though she heard him out and acknowledged his concerns, Stone also had a response that made Culkin think twice.

“She did an almost reverse psychology thing on me."
“She was like, ‘Oh, I totally get that. If I were you, I’d probably feel that way.’"
"And I was like, ‘But have they started?’"
"She goes, ‘Oh, yeah. They’re actually already in Poland scouting locations; people are hired.’”

He continued:

“I was like, ‘It’s not like people would be out of a job?’”
“She’s like, ‘No, no, they would, but it’s not on you. You said 'yes,' but if you have your reasons for not doing it, you’re not responsible for these people’s jobs. It’s fine; you do whatever you want.’"
"And I got off the phone and I went, ‘Ah.’”

Stone laughed:

“I can’t believe he talked about it publicly.”

She also added:

“Producing, I’ve realized now, is like parenting — every kid needs different things.”

But she's so happy Culkin took the bait.

“I was so grateful that he did it, but, also, thank f**king God."
"Because it would’ve been catastrophic.”

People on social media got a good laugh out of Stone's strategy, but they were also glad it worked.



A Real Pain, starring Jesse Eisenberg—who also wrote and directed the film—and Culkin will be released in the U.S. on November 1.

