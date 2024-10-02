Biden Pays Poignant Tribute To 'Beloved Friend' Jimmy Carter As He Celebrates His 100th Birthday

President Joe Biden praised former President Jimmy Carter for his 100th birthday on Tuesday in a video released by CBS, calling Carter "one of the most influential statesmen in our history."
When Carter entered hospice care at his home last year, his family and friends feared he had only days left. Yet, more than 19 months later, he marks a historic milestone, becoming the first U.S. president to reach 100 years of age.
In honor of his centennial, Carter's hometown of Plains, Georgia, celebrated with a military jet flyover, a naturalization ceremony for 100 new citizens, and a special concert. Earlier this month, supporters gathered for a lively concert at Atlanta's Fox Theater, which was televised on Tuesday. The event featured performances by the B-52s, BeBe Winans, and others, alongside video tributes from most living presidents.
A standout among these tributes came from Biden, who said:
"Mr. President, you have always been a moral force for our nation and the world. I recognized that as a young senator. That’s why I supported you so early. You’re a voice of courage, conviction, compassion — most of all, a beloved friend of [First Lady] Jill and me and our family."
"We know this is the first birthday without [Carter's wife, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter] and it's bittersweet. We also know she's always with you. She's in your heart. She'll never go away. She may gone, but she's always going to be with you. She's always there and I know you know that."
"Your hopeful vision for our country, your commitment to a better world, and your unwavering belief in the power of human goodness, continues to be a guiding light for all of us. You are one of the most influential statesmen in our history."
“Even after you left office, the moral clarity you showed throughout your career showed through again in your commitment through The Carter Center and the Habitat for Humanity [nonprofit] — resolving conflicts, advancing democracy, preventing disease and so much more.”
"It's transforming the lives of people not only at home but around the world. Put simply, Mr. President, I admire you so darn much."
Biden concluded:
"Jill and I send you and your incredible family our love. May God continue to bless you, Mr. President. You've been a good friend."
You can hear what he said in the video below.
Many joined him in paying tribute to Carter.
Though Carter's physical condition has greatly diminished, his family members report that he has brightened in recent months. He has become more engaged, sharing with his children and grandchildren that he has a new goal—making it to Election Day so that he can cast his vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.
The Carter family's support of Harris is partly driven by their strong disapproval of former President Donald Trump. According to Jason Carter, a grandson and the board chairman of the Carter Center, Trump embodies "a meanness and a darkness" that sharply contrasts with Carter’s values. Unsurprisingly, Trump was the only president not asked to contribute a video tribute for the Atlanta concert honoring Carter.
Carter's family noted that, despite his renewed vigor, he has been deeply impacted by the death of his wife, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, who passed away in November 2023 at the age of 96.
The two were the longest-married presidential couple; Carter is the longest-lived president and Rosalynn Carter was the second-longest-lived first lady after Bess Truman, who died in 1982 at 97.