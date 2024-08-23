Actor Jeremy London Tearfully Speaks Out To Defend Gus Walz After Cruel Attacks By Conservatives

The 85-year-old, a recipient of a Tony Award, six Olivier Awards, and numerous other esteemed accolades, said the incident understandably left him shook and wanting to "avoid going out because I’m nervous someone might bump into me," according to an article published Tuesday in Saga magazine.

The Lord of the Rings alum added:

"I’ve been dealing with agonizing pain in my shoulders due to the jolt my body took."

However, he noted the ordeal could have left him in a far worse condition were it not for the costume he wore while portraying Sir John Falstaff in the new iteration of Shakespeare's Henry IVParts 1 & 2, adapted by the award-winning writer and director Robert Icke, which has now completed its run.

"But the fat suit I wore for Falstaff saved my ribs and other joints, so I consider myself lucky," he said.

Fans were relieved the actor happened to be safely padded when gravity got the best of him during the physically demanding scene.







The venerated British thespian opened up about the emotional toll of taking a tumble in front of a live audience.



“I’ve relived that fall countless times. It was horrible," said McKellen.

"I thought it was the end of something. It was very upsetting. The end didn’t mean my death, but it felt like the end of my participation in the play.”

The representatives of the theater thanked audiences for their support immediately following the incident, and reassured fans that McKellen was expected to make a "full recovery."

“Thank you to our audience and the general public for their well wishes following Ian’s fall during this evening’s performance of ‘Player Kings," they wrote, adding:

“Following a scan, the brilliant NHS [National Health Service] team have assured us that he will make a speedy and full recovery and Ian is in good spirits.”





Although it was implied McKellen might return to resume the rest of the play's run, he was forced to bow out at the request of his medical team.









Several performances were canceled due to McKellen's tumble and the rest of the play's run resumed with understudy David Semark in the role of Falstaff.



A national tour of the play featuring Semark in the role ran from July 3-27.

Below is a statement from the producers of Player Kings with the casting update.







Fans continued lifting his spirits with well wishes.



@playerkingsplay, @ianmckellen/Instagram

Although his injuries were still severe, McKellen was able to avoid a possible far worse fate thanks to the costume cushioning him from the fall.



Props to the costume designer and wardrobe department for saving our knight.



May he be fully recovered in no time.

