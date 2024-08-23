Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Actor Jeremy London Tearfully Speaks Out To Defend Gus Walz After Cruel Attacks By Conservatives

Screenshots of Jeremy London and Gus Walz
@SirJeremyLondon/X; MSNBC

The 'Mallrats' star opened up about raising his grandson, who is also non-verbal and autistic, after Tim Walz's 17-year-old son faced a slew of vile comments from Trump supporters.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 23, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Mallrats actor Jeremy London tearfully spoke out against conservatives who've attacked Gus Walz, the son of Vice President Kamala Harris's running mate Tim Walz, following his emotional reaction to his father accepting his party's nomination for Vice President at the Democratic National Convention.

Cameras caught the 17-year-old yelling out "That's my dad!" as the audience cheered, moving viewers around the country.

However, conservatives have seized on the boy's response, suggesting he'd shown too much emotion and even comparing him to Barron Trump, the very low-profile and rather stoic youngest son of former President Donald Trump.

Shortly afterward, a visibly emotional London stuck up for the teenager by revealing to his fans in a video message on X, formerly Twitter, that his grandson, Kingston, is non-verbal and autistic. He discussed in detail the challenges he's faced raising him but noted that he "wouldn't change it for the world."

He said:

“You guys know that we’ve been raising our grandbaby Kingston. But what I haven’t ever mentioned, because it just simply doesn’t matter in the big picture of things, is that he’s also nonverbal, and he’s autistic, and [there are] challenges to raising him that I didn’t have with my other sons."
"But I wouldn’t trade it for the world. This baby’s my … he’s my life. He’s my world. I’m telling you right now, if anybody says anything mean about Gus, I’m not gonna be nice anymore.”

He added:

“I’m proud of my grandbaby, and I know Tim Walz is proud of his son. I don’t know why I felt compelled to need to do this, but it just, I guess it gave me some hope for my grandson, but it also made me realize there’s gonna be a lot of really ugly people out there doing a lot of really ugly things, saying a lot of really nasty things."
"And they’re about to see a side of me that I don’t even want to come out.”

He concluded with the following appeal:

"He's [Gus] a special kid and Tim Walz is a special person. Let's just get to the ballot box and vote. Let's shift the mood in this country. The reason I'm upset right now is because I know there's a certain faction of people that are going to be horrible to this child."
"So now it's personal."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Many applauded London's response and pledged their support.



Tim Walz has openly and affectionately discussed Gus, who has ADHD, a nonverbal learning disorder, and an anxiety disorder. Walz and his wife, both former educators, recently shared in a statement to People that they have never viewed Gus’ conditions as a barrier.

At the time, Walz said:

"Like so many American families, it took us time to figure out how to make sure we did everything we could to make sure Gus would be set up for success as he was growing up. It took time, but what became so immediately clear to us was that Gus’ condition is not a setback − it’s his secret power."

Supporters of Americans with learning disabilities believe the Walz family's candidness about their son and their decision to speak openly about their experiences will bring much-needed awareness, potentially benefiting others facing similar challenges.

Latest News

Image of a sculptor of Portuguese noblemen looking forward to the sky
Trending

People Divulge The Most Insane Historical Facts They Know

Screenshot of Martha MacCallum speaking as Donald Trump calls into Fox News
2024 Election

Fox Host Asks Trump About 'Success' Harris Is Having In The Polls—And He Didn't Handle It All That Well

More from News/2024-election

Simone Biles
Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Simone Biles Says Paris Club Tried To Charge Her An Insane Amount For Champagne After Olympics

Ooh la, la, c'est cher!

US Olympic gymnast Simon Biles, who medaled four times at the 2024 Paris Summer Games, was gobsmacked after a club in Paris tried to get her to spend the U.S. equivalent of $26,000 for a bottle of champagne.

Keep ReadingShow less
Maisie Peters; Taylor Swift
Gus Stewart/Redferns; Kate Green/Getty Images

Singer Who Opened For Taylor Swift Uses Perfect Swift Song To Respond To Cruel Comments

British singer Maisie Peters responded to cruel comments about her opening performance for the Eras Tour in London by way of none other than a Taylor Swift song.

Peters has been sharing her excitement on social media in the weeks leading up to her living out her "dream since [she] was 12 years old" in front of roughly 90,000 people.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Oprah Winfrey and Teresa S. Woorman
MSNBC

Woman Who Was Shown After Oprah's 'Childless Cat Lady' Jab Speaks Out After Viral Moment

Teresa S. Woorman, a delegate from Maryland, spoke out against J.D. Vance, former President Donald Trump's VP pick, after going viral during Oprah Winfrey's jab at Vance in her speech at the Democratic National Convention over his prior remarks about "chidless cat ladies."

Hilariously, the camera shifted to Woorman as Winfrey delivered her punchline—an odd choice but a funny one nonetheless.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Tim and Gus Walz
CBS News

Tim Walz's Son Tearfully Shouting 'That's My Dad!' During DNC Speech Had Us All Sobbing

Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, gave a speech that moved many at the Democratic National Convention last night when he gave a special shoutout to his wife, Gwen, and his two kids, Hope and Gus.

Walz, who was relatively unfamiliar to the majority of Americans just a few weeks ago, said that when "Democrats talk about freedom, we mean your freedom to make a better life for yourself and the people you love," adding that his two children "are my world."

Keep ReadingShow less
Ian McKellen
Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Wolseley Hospitality Group

Ian McKellen Credits 'Fat Suit' For Saving Him From Breaking Ribs In 'Horrible' Fall Off Stage

Sir Ian McKellen looked back on his horrific experience of falling off the stage during a combat scene in Player Kings at the Noel Coward Theatre in London on June 17.

He lost his footing during the performance; the fall left him with multiple injuries including a chipped vertebrae and fractured wrist.

Keep ReadingShow less