Jennifer Aniston Settles Debate After Infamous 'Friends' Dress Looks Different Color In 4K

Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Aniston has entered the chat concerning the debate involving the "commando" dress that her character Rachel Green wore in an infamous Friends episode.
In the second episode of the third season, titled, “The One Where No One’s Ready," the characters scramble to get ready for a high-profile event at Ross' museum.
Joey winds up going commando in a rented tux after Chandler hid all his underwear. Phoebe can't get answers from Monica, who is dealing with her own drama in the moment, about how to get rid of the hummus Joey accidentally flung on Phoebe's dress and winds up using a Christmas ribbon to cover the stain.
Meanwhile, Rachel can't decide what to wear as Ross's anxiety mounts and she eventually lands on a long beautiful dress.
When HBO Max commemorated the hit NBC comedy sitcom's 30th anniversary by reintroducing Friends in 4K resolution, the color of the dress hilariously became the subject of debate, similar to the confusing "black and blue or white and gold dress" that went viral in 2015.
In HD, Rachel appears to be wearing a lime green gown, while in 4K, her dress looks more like baby blue.
Here is a juxtaposition of the same shot of Rachel in her dress in its previous HD incarnation contrasted with the new 4K image.
Fans couldn't help but talk about the dress.
Finally, one Instagrammer tagged Aniston for an authoritative response.
Aniston didn't disappoint and confirmed the real color of the infamous "commando" dress, writing in all caps:
“FOR THE RECORD, THE DRESS WAS MINT GREEN. 😅🍬”
Entertainment Tonight screenshot her response and shared it so fans can finally stop losing sleep.
Many fans agreed newer isn't always necessarily better.
Thanks for being there for us, Jennifer!