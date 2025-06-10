People Share Things An Ex Said That Completely Broke Them

Skip to content

Fans Stunned To Learn How Old Adam Scott Is After TikTok With His 16-Year-Old Daughter Goes Viral

Reddit user RareObligation6207 asked: "What did your ex say to you that broke you?"

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJun 10, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
There's nothing quite like being kicked when you're down.

Unless of course it's your ex saying one of the most hurtful things you've ever heard. That hurts more.

Cringing in anticipation, Redditor RareObligation6207 asked:

"What did your ex say to you that broke you?"


Totally Inconsiderate

"My father died while my ex and I were travelling abroad. Obviously, I had to go home straight away."

"I asked if she wanted to come back home with me to be with me, and she replied, 'Why should I have to go back?'"

"I broke up with her shortly after. I couldn’t really see her in the same way."

- EnglishFellow

The Wrong Kind Of Impressive

"Had one say, 'It’s kind of embarrassing that you work in a factory, you should go to college and get a degree in something.'"

"I was making six figures, but since I wore steel-toe boots and not khakis, I was embarrassing. Good times."

- Somethingclever1313

The Dreaded Love Bomb

"It's not what they said, it's that they didn't say anything at all."

"Treated me like I was the most important person in the world. Allowed me to feel the safest I've ever felt, told me we had a special connection, painted a beautiful picture of our future together... Then proceeded to disappear into the ether without a word."

- Dry_Signature5471

The Wrong Kind Of Love

"After being married 10 years, she said, 'I love him so much,' and left me to bring up two boys aged eight and five on my own. She's never said sorry to this day."

- BusInternational1080

"You kept the kids and lost a loser. I'd call that a big win in my book. Good on you for rising to the moment."

- anarchyisutopia

Lasting Body-Shaming

"After having sex, my ex mentioned how he needs to start hitting the gym. I told him he was perfect, because I felt he was."

"He looked at me and sneered, 'Of course you would say that, look at you.'"

"That was over a decade ago. Still think of it often. Still affects my self-esteem even though I am in a better, much more loving and healthy relationship."

"The kicker is that I look at pictures of myself from that time, and I look amazing. Not overweight by any stretch of the imagination. I wish I could get that time back and could have lived feeling as beautiful as I was."

- TropicalPrairie

No Love To Begin With

"She said, 'I never loved you.'"

"This was after our divorce, five years of marriage, and children."

"It broke me for a moment. But I had long since realized she was a cancer on my soul."

- Guilty-Instruction56

"Similar situation, but not married and no children. We were together for the better part of three years."

"About a year after breaking up, she told me she never loved me."

"Then about 12 years later, she phoned to say she's sorry for everything she did and that she is only now mature enough (aged 35) to realise that she was wrong all along."

"Tough s**t, hey?"

- barrybrinkza

That Had To Sting

"You're not funny."

- MeUsernam77

"That hits hard, honestly. Such a small statement, but the impact is painful."

- Latter_Collection749

A Hint Of Self-Awareness

"She treated me quite badly during the relationship, but I didn’t see it as I was blinded by love. Years after we broke up, we met again."

"She said, 'I really f**ked you up, didn’t I?' Just like that. No shame or apology."

"I absolutely see it now that she did exactly that. It was gutting to hear her admit it. I am still a little bit in love with her, but it’s lessening each day."

- ElJayEm80

One Person's Boring...

"'You’re lucky you’re pretty because you’re boring.' I'm still dealing with that self-confidence murder over a decade later."

- BetterBagelBabe

"One person's boring is another person's content and chill. Not everyone is a loud, vibrant, exciting person, and not everyone wants that style of person as a partner. I know couples who are 'boring' but are very content and loved up in their relationship."

- vintage_chick_

Rental Shaming

"I thought I was doing okay. I was born poor, in government housing, and had worked my way into a nice rental, with a stable job and a decent wage."

"My ex told me she broke up with me because, 'I didn't, and will never, own my own house.'"

"I thought I was doing okay until then."

- PhineasFreak1975

"You ARE doing okay. Better than okay. Remember that."

- AllEliteBurner

"In this economy?! The f**king nerve."

- Dahwaann4U

A Cheater's Projection

"‘If every person I'd ever been with cheated on me, I'd wonder if I was the problem’ after I found out about her cheating."

- PlaneNo8036

"Jesus, what kind of unhinged psychopath says something like that?!"

- malogan82

Right Person, Wrong Time

"'If we met a little later in life, I would've married you.' It was true, and I would've loved that. It took me years and an actual marriage to get over her."

- WN11

"Right person, wrong time is a real gut punch. Happened to me with my first love. We both agreed that we met too early in life."

- External-Resource581

A Stepping Stone

"It may not seem like much, but my now-ex-boyfriend of about three years told me that I was just another notch on the belt of people he's used for his own personal gain. It really hurt, and I'm still a bit hurt by it nearly a year later."

- QtZIN

"Sounds like a real jerk, whoever he is. Either that or he was scared to admit you actually meant something to him. Either way, it's a him problem, and I hope you are doing better!"

- femihanma

Didn't See That Coming

"After 15 years together, he came home one day and told me he wasn't in love with me anymore and needed to go find his happiness. I was blindsided. He did a good job of pretending, I guess."

- Kitten1797

Too Little Too Late

"My ex never said, 'I love you,' explicitly because of certain reasons. We dated for over a year."

"One time, we were going through a rough patch. A few weeks before she broke up with me, after an argument, she told me, 'I loved you.'"

"That f**ked me up. I never got to hear, 'I love you.' All I got was "I loved you.'"

- Financial-Bowler-720


It's no wonder that these moments were devastating for these Redditors, and since most of these comments happened either at the time of the breakup or while the grief was still fresh, it's hard to imagine how much more painful these were in the moment.

