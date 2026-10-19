Iowa Republican's Request For Campaign Bus 'Gas Money' Sparks Pointed Response From Democratic Opponent

Iowa MAGA Republican Representative and Senate candidate Ashley Hinson asked a gathering of her constituents at a campaign stop in Fort Dodge, Iowa, to give her "gas money" for her campaign bus Wednesday, angering voters across the state.
After claiming that lies are being spread about her by Democrats, Hinson told the gathering:
"Use that anger about these lies that they're telling about us on TV, cause if they're willing to lie about me, they're willing to lie about you."
"So I want you to channel that into action in getting your friends out to vote, help give us a little gas money for our bus, make sure we're showing up at the polls, because there is more to do."
You can see Hinson's comments here:
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Hinson's opponent, Democrat Josh Turek, reshared the video with the caption:
"Multi-millionaire Ashley Hinson voted 7x to continue the war in Iran that’s driving up gas and diesel prices for Iowans. Now she’s begging for gas money while Iowans are struggling to fill up their tanks and Iowa farmers are struggling to afford the diesel to harvest their fields."
"That’s shameful."
Turek was not alone in condemning Hinson's request for money to buy bus fuel—most likely the costly diesel that farmers rely on, not gas as Hinson said in her plea. In Iowa, as of this writing, regular unleaded gasoline is averaging $4.13 to $4.22 per gallon while diesel is averaging $6.08 to $6.10 per gallon.
The Iowa subReddit was particularly brutal in their response to multimillionaire Hinson asking for money to fuel her bus.
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Some were struck by Hinson, or any Republican, whining about "lies" being told.
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According to Marist University's Institute for Public Opinion polling, just three points separate Democrat Josh Turek and Republican Ashley Hinson among voters in Iowa, with Turek leading Hinson 48% to 45%.
Hopefully Hinson's tone deaf plea for gas (diesel) money sways some of the farmers who can't afford to fill their own fuel tanks—but historically support the GOP—that it's time to jump off the Trump train.