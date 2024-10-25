Skip to content

People Reveal The Hardest Things They've Ever Had To Let Go Of

Kamala Harris Releases Epic 'To-Do List' After Viral Trump 'Enemies List' Jab

Screenshot of Kamala Harris; Donald Trump
CNN; Scott Olson/Getty Images

After saying during Wednesday's CNN town hall that she will have a "to-do list" as president while Donald Trump will have an 'enemies list', the Harris campaign released the policies she has on her list.

By Alan HerreraOct 25, 2024
After saying during Wednesday's CNN town hall that she will have a "to-do list" as president while former President Donald Trump will have an "enemies list," Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign released that "to-do list" full of the policies she will fight for as president.

Harris's appearance gave her the opportunity to respond to questions from undecided voters about some of her policy initiatives. Above all, she was clear that if Trump wins, “he’s going to sit there, unstable and unhinged, plotting his revenge, plotting his retribution, creating an enemies list.”

She also reiterated the danger the country faces after Trump suggested the possibility of using the military to address what he referred to as "the enemy from within," which he described as "radical left lunatics" who, in his mind, are more dangerous to our country than any foreign threats.

She said:

"In 13 days the American people will decide who is the next President of the United States. In 13 days you will decide who's sitting in the Oval Office on January 20 and on one hand you have Donald Trump, who has increasingly proved himself to be unstable and as we have established and the people close to him have established, he is unfit to serve."
"Somebody who on January 20, you can be sure will spend full time like we've known and we've seen the image mentally of him sitting in the dining room off of the Oval Office watching for hours as people violently attacked the Capitol."
"You can be sure because he said he will weaponize the Department of Justice to go after his political enemies. You can look at Donald Trump in the White House after January 20 sitting in that Oval Office plotting his revenge. He has talked about the 'enemies within.'" ...
"He's talking about the American people. He's talking about journalists, judges, non-partisan election officials. He has talked about, as John Kelly has talked about, [whether he] can send the military after peaceful protesters and he’s going to sit there, unstable and unhinged, plotting his revenge, plotting his retribution, creating an enemies list.”

Then she underscored the difference between the two of them:

"I'm going to tell you: My list will be a list of how I address and will continue to address the issues you are all raising this afternoon and this evening. It will be a to-do list of how we can impact the American people and lift up the American people and address some of the challenges that we continue to face."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

And shortly afterward, the Harris campaign made good on her promise, publishing a to-do list of the following items:

  • Cut taxes for more than 100 million Americans;
  • Strengthen Medicare and protect Social Security;
  • Work with private sector to build 3 million new homes to increase housing supply and bring down costs;
  • Pass the bipartisan border security bill to strengthen and secure our border;
  • Restore reproductive freedom;
  • Legalize recreational marijuana;
  • Cap the cost of insulin at $35 per month and prescription drug costs at $2,000 a year for all Americans;
  • Expand Medicare to cover home care for seniors and people with disabilities;
  • Protect and strengthen the Affordable Care Act;
  • Promote common sense gun safety laws to protect Americans from gun violence;
  • Invest in American manufacturing and clean energy;
  • Expand the startup tax deduction for small businesses by 10x to $50,000;
  • Give families a $6,000 tax credit during the first year of their child's life;
  • Pass the first-ever federal ban on corporate price gouging on food and groceries;
  • And more.
You can see it below.

Kamala Harris' "to-do list."Harris For President

Harris has a vision—and people took note.



During the event, Harris also made clear that Trump meets the definition of a fascist.

However, she noted that voters shouldn't simply take her word for it, highlighting senior military leaders who served under Trump and have described him as a fascist. This includes General Mark Milley, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and retired Marine General John Kelly, who previously served as Trump’s White House chief of staff.

Harris stressed "that the people who know [Trump] best on this subject should be trusted."

The aforementioned Kelly in particular said Trump “certainly prefers the dictator approach to government.” It was also Kelly who confirmed to The Atlantic that Trump privately commended Adolf Hitler's generals for their loyalty, stating he wanted "the kind of generals that Hitler had."

