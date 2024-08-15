Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Harris Campaign Hilariously Previews Trump's 'Public Meltdown' Press Conference With Trolling Press Release

Kamala Harris; Donald Trump
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ESSENCE, James Devaney/GC Images/GettyImages

In a snarky press release, the Harris-Walz campaign put out a press release for Donald Trump's planned press conference at his Bedminster golf club to great trolling effect.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiAug 15, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

The campaign team for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz just delivered a masterclass in political trolling.

The Harris/Walz team issued a mock "media advisory" press release mocking former Republican President Donald Trump's planned Thursday press conference from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he is expected to "ramble incoherently" and "spread lies in public but from a different home."

"Today at 4:30 p.m., Donald J. Trump, loser of the 2020 election by 7 million votes, will hold another public meltdown in Bedminster, New Jersey," read the statement.

The campaign shared what is to be expected at the event.

“Not so fresh off his NABJ, Florida, and Twitter glitches, Donald Trump intends to deliver another self-obsessed rant full of his own personal grievances to distract from his toxic Project 2025 agenda, unpopular running mate, and increasing detachment from the reality of the voters who will decide this election."


Here is a screenshot of the mock release filled with descriptions that were not exactly a reach.


@Messina2012/X


The trolling comes after Trump's debacle last week when he scrambled to hold an "emergency" press conference from Mar-a-Lago in a panicked response to his political rival's surge in popularity and polling numbers.

The Harris campaign ridiculed Trump, calling him "feeble" for his meltdown over his highly exaggerated crowd sizes at his MAGA rallies.

It also follows his contentious interview recently at the National Association of Black Journalists conference where he made false claims about Harris's race, as well as a glitch-ridden Elon Musk interview on X.

Social media users thought the release was expert-level trolling.













Last week, Harris and Walz barnstormed several swing states, including, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, and Nevada.

Harris's team announced that she will hold a press conference on Friday, August 16 in Raleigh, North Carolina, where she plans to discuss her plan to lower costs for middle-class families and how her administration will combat corporate price-gouging.

The Democratic campaign team mocked Trump and his VP pick JD Vance for not holding a single rally or visiting a battleground state in over a week.

“It’s been 9 days since Donald Trump held a swing state event," they wrote in a statement, adding:

"Vice President Harris is the only candidate out on the campaign trail in swing states fighting to win this election. Ok by us!”

@Jemsinger/X

In the Harris/Walz team's latest release, they made sure to note that the venue for the press conference, which is being held in New Jersey, is very much "Not a battleground state."

Latest News

More from Popular

Taylor Swift
Thomas Niedermueller/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

A New Wax Figure Of Taylor Swift Was Just Unveiled In Germany—And Fans Are Not Impressed

Fans of Taylor Swift were not impressed after the Panoptikum Museum in Hamburg, Germany unveiled their wax likeness of the pop star

The figure is adorned in a blue sequinned outfit, with its hands forming a heart symbol. The creation took approximately seven months to complete. Swift herself has not commented on the creation; she is currently making more stops on her worldwide Eras Tour and is selling out shows in London.

Keep ReadingShow less
Fede Alvarez; Ridley Scott
Mike Marsland/WireImage; Jesse Grant/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios

'Alien: Romulus' Director Shares Hilariously Blunt Note He Got From Ridley Scott On First Day Of Filming

Director Fede Alvarez has big shoes to fill as the director of the next installment in the Alien franchise—and if he didn't already know it, he does now.

Director Ridley Scott practically forged his entire career directing the franchise's first installment, 1979's sci-fi horror classic Alien, and made both it and himself the stuff of legend.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kirk Cameron
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Kirk Cameron Ripped After Claiming Public School Turns Kids Into 'Drag Queens' And 'Strippers'

Former Growing Pains star Kirk Cameron—a prominent figure among the religious far-right—was criticized after launching into a screed about the alleged dangers of public schools, claiming they turn children into "drag queens" and "strippers."

In a conversation with evangelical podcaster Elizabeth Johnston, he said:

Keep ReadingShow less
Person getting a tattoo
Photo by Maixent Viau on Unsplash

People Describe The Dumbest Tattoos They've Ever Seen

Tattoos are one of those things that, while they technically can be removed, are a pretty permanent decision to make.

After all, it's on your body, and depending on where it's placed, not only will other people see it, but they'll assume that it's highly representative of some aspect of your personality.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Nate Byrne giving weather forecast
ABC News Australia

Australian Meteorologist Praised For How He Handled Panic Attack During Live TV Report

People online are praising ABC News Australia meteorologist Nate Byrne for the way he handled a panic attack he experienced while giving a live weather report.

On Monday, Byrne was delivering the morning forecast when he paused and told viewers he needed to "stop for a second," telling them he was having a panic attack.

Keep ReadingShow less