Harris Campaign Hilariously Previews Trump's 'Public Meltdown' Press Conference With Trolling Press Release

The campaign team for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz just delivered a masterclass in political trolling.
The Harris/Walz team issued a mock "media advisory" press release mocking former Republican President Donald Trump's planned Thursday press conference from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he is expected to "ramble incoherently" and "spread lies in public but from a different home."
"Today at 4:30 p.m., Donald J. Trump, loser of the 2020 election by 7 million votes, will hold another public meltdown in Bedminster, New Jersey," read the statement.
The campaign shared what is to be expected at the event.
“Not so fresh off his NABJ, Florida, and Twitter glitches, Donald Trump intends to deliver another self-obsessed rant full of his own personal grievances to distract from his toxic Project 2025 agenda, unpopular running mate, and increasing detachment from the reality of the voters who will decide this election."
Here is a screenshot of the mock release filled with descriptions that were not exactly a reach.
The trolling comes after Trump's debacle last week when he scrambled to hold an "emergency" press conference from Mar-a-Lago in a panicked response to his political rival's surge in popularity and polling numbers.
The Harris campaign ridiculed Trump, calling him "feeble" for his meltdown over his highly exaggerated crowd sizes at his MAGA rallies.
It also follows his contentious interview recently at the National Association of Black Journalists conference where he made false claims about Harris's race, as well as a glitch-ridden Elon Musk interview on X.
Social media users thought the release was expert-level trolling.
Last week, Harris and Walz barnstormed several swing states, including, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, and Nevada.
Harris's team announced that she will hold a press conference on Friday, August 16 in Raleigh, North Carolina, where she plans to discuss her plan to lower costs for middle-class families and how her administration will combat corporate price-gouging.
The Democratic campaign team mocked Trump and his VP pick JD Vance for not holding a single rally or visiting a battleground state in over a week.
“It’s been 9 days since Donald Trump held a swing state event," they wrote in a statement, adding:
"Vice President Harris is the only candidate out on the campaign trail in swing states fighting to win this election. Ok by us!”
@Jemsinger/XIn the Harris/Walz team's latest release, they made sure to note that the venue for the press conference, which is being held in New Jersey, is very much "Not a battleground state."