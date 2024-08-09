French Pole Vaulter Who Knocked Down Bar With His Bulge Reacts To 'Buzz' With Viral TikTok

Those are actions we feel more embarrassed over than pangs of serious wrongdoing.

"Walking to a house party with a case of beer. Cops pull up and ask for my ID. I was 20, 2 months away from my 21st bday! He makes me open and pour out every single beer down the gutter, and gave me an MIP."

- DiscoLibra

Noises in the Night

"So I fart usually around the time I wake up. That moment when you are almost awake but just turn around for a few minutes of extra sleep. So in my own house it’s no problem, but I was 19 and at a sleepover after a party, sleeping on the living room couch with another guy and about five girls in the same room. I woke up four of them with the loudest fart you can fart after a night of drinking, the rest were already awake."

- cntdown

Cooper

"I had been out all day and was heading to the station to head home. Busting for a wee, I ducked off a busy street into an alleyway then another alleyway. Found a quiet spot, and had a wee. Felt great."

"Flashlight on me, and a group of cops gave me a disappointed look."

"They asked what I was doing. Obviously being caught in the act I fessed up and said 'I tried to find somewhere quiet and out of the public eye.' Copper said 'Sure, but did you have to do it on the wall of our police station?'"

"Let me off with a warning. He was a good guy. The others found it funny."

- TuteOnSon

"Gambling. Seriously, when people know you have a problem and they see you gambling secretly it's insanely embarrassing. Especially if you have ever borrowed money from them before."

"Luckily I never got to a point where I got in-depth or owed some friend/family member more than 50€, but still, I know people who got ruined by it and as someone who has gambled a lot I find it sad and also embarrassing."

- NuggetEagle

Unclean

"I had explosive diarrhea—the kind of poop that is so voluminous that it moved through me with the inertia of a right hook from Butterbean. There was barely time to make it to the toilet, so I didn’t realize until I managed to stop groaning and weeping that there was no toilet paper."

"Things were messy. I had to resort to waddling through my house with my pants around my ankles to make it to a fresh roll. As I was passing the large window next to the front door, I felt a drop of liquid ass syrup rolling down my thigh and loudly said, 'God da**it!'"

"That’s when I heard a very awkward chuckle. It turns out that my toilet adventure lined up perfectly with the moment that someone was about to knock on my door to have me sign for a delivery. I shuffled back to the bathroom and wiped myself as clean as I could with a washcloth, washed my hands, and answered the door. Neither of us made eye contact or said a single word. I set the package down, threw away the washcloth in shame, took a shower, and then closed all the blinds in my apartment."

- Not_a-Robot_

Oh Tootsie

"There are worse things but the one that sticks out is so dumb. I stole a Tootsie Pop from a Quik Chek when I was like 7. My momma sent me in to get milk, on the way out I grabbed the candy and she noticed me stuffing it in my pocket as I exited the store (she was parked right in front of the store) and as soon as I got in the car she confronted me. I lied, she persisted until I cracked and she made me go back in the store with her and hand the tootsie pop back to the 19-year-old befuddled cashier and tell him I stole it and apologize."

"There were at least 5-10 other ppl in the store at the time. I was tearing up and my voice quivering. We went home, I think I got whopped and was grounded for like a week or something but absolutely no punishment could have touched the way it felt in that store. I've been caught doing much worse things since but THIS is the one that still haunts me 25+ years later."

- PrayForMojo78

Sleepover Trouble

"Nothing terrible, more embarrassing. I was about 11 years old, over at a friend's house for a sleepover with a handful of other friends. At one point, we end up playing truth or dare. I chose to dare, so I was tasked with swiping my friend's older brother's Playboy from his top shelf bedroom closet."

"I'm on a chair reaching into the closet when my friend's mother comes walking in, asking what I was doing. I went running back to the rest of the group, who readily ratted me out to the mom."

"Later on the night, I was, unfortunately, the first to fall asleep, so I was obviously messed with permanent marker and shaving cream on the face. Not my best night growing up."

Terrifying

"Well, In my experience, the worst thing that happened to me when I was a teenager was getting caught copying my classmate's test papers without noticing my professor directly looking at me with her terrifying eyes. It was an awkward moment for me, and she observed me closely every time after that. I don't know if that was the worst thing for me, since I am an introvert who does not want any interaction from others."

- iCroW20

Take off a Shoe

"Playing strip poker with my ex. We had run into each other at a party where no one knew that we knew each other. We’ve always had crazy chemistry but we’re definitely dangerous together, so we usually tried to avoid each other. He pulled up a chair for me next to him and a friend who knew both of us showed up to the party and was like, 'Oh f**k no! You two aren’t supposed to be anywhere near each other! 😂"

- WandaDobby777

Light it Up

"Smoking in the freezer at a grocery store I used to work at."

- Resophonic420

"At least in every grocery store I’ve worked at, you’d have to be very… dumb to get trapped in one. There are so many backup systems in place anymore. There are even wall phones in one of the ones I worked at that didn’t have a store-facing section."

- qcon99

GOTCHA!

"My friend and I, both in professional occupations, got caught sneaking onto the Stanford Golf Course. We had snuck on one time prior and so we knew what we were doing but as we were walking down the first fairway the course marshal came right to us. I apologized and we left."

"Around that same time, I used to sneak on the Lake Course at the Olympic Club. I never got caught but one time I got confused with the layout of the course and ended up playing with a member for the last 7 holes who I'm positive knew I snuck on."

- Live_Vegetable3826

PB Needs

"The night before our wedding, my wife caught me with her wedding ring in my mouth. I had been using it to scoop peanut butter from the edge of the jar because it fit into the grooves just perfectly. She looked at me funny during the ceremony when I put it on her finger, but hey, I still had sex that night. LOL."

- Kizejacks

Be Healthier

"I don’t know if it’s the worst thing, but when my brother and I go out to eat with our dad, he’s a notoriously horrible tipper. So when it’s his turn to buy, one of us distracts him while the other goes back to the restaurant table and slips extra for the server. Once I thought my brother had him busy elsewhere, so as I was digging into my wallet and putting more money on the table, I looked up and my dad was staring at me with an eyebrow raised."

"We’ve told him many times before, but he insists 10% is a plenty healthy tip."

- Jcampbell1796

