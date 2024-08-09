French Pole Vaulter Who Knocked Down Bar With His Bulge Reacts To 'Buzz' With Viral TikTok

The Olympics are always full of unforgettable moments, but they're usually about sports.
At the 2024 Paris Olympics? Well, for better or worse it's pretty hard to think of a moment that will have a more lasting imprint on everyone's memory than pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati knocking the bar down with his... well, the pole in his pants, if you will.
Naturally, he became an overnight viral sensation on the always horny internet, and Ammirati finally addressed his newfound fame in a hilarious TikTok this week.
In it, Ammirati eats his breakfast while staring despondently into the middle distance while mournful music from SpongeBob plays.
Onscreen text over the video reads:
"POV: You create more buzz for your package than for your performances."
In a caption, Ammirati hilariously wrote:
"I'm not too sure if I should be taking this well or not, ya know?😂"
It's good that Ammirati can have a sense of humor about it, because he was understandably very disappointed when his mishap occurred, calling it "a big disappointment" afterwards.
He's definitely not the only one laughing about it now, however.
The comments on Ammirati's TikTok immediately filled up with jokes and double entendres from newfound pole vaulting fans.
@xxcybercutiesxx/TikTok
@bryanemery17/TikTok
@notkimpossible6/TikTok
@_chrissie_k/TikTok
@tequila.mockingbird85/TikTok
@felsa_skz/TikTok
@indianaxiv/TikTok
@v2thevlaw/TikTok
@bananaraincoat/TikTok
You know how the old saying goes: There's no such thing as bad publicity!