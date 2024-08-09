Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

French Pole Vaulter Who Knocked Down Bar With His Bulge Reacts To 'Buzz' With Viral TikTok

Anthony Ammirati
Kevin Voigt/GettyImages

French Olympic pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati, who went viral after knocking down the bar with his bulge, shared a hilariously pensive video on TikTok reacting to his newfound stardom—and fans are loving it.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyAug 09, 2024
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

The Olympics are always full of unforgettable moments, but they're usually about sports.

At the 2024 Paris Olympics? Well, for better or worse it's pretty hard to think of a moment that will have a more lasting imprint on everyone's memory than pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati knocking the bar down with his... well, the pole in his pants, if you will.

Naturally, he became an overnight viral sensation on the always horny internet, and Ammirati finally addressed his newfound fame in a hilarious TikTok this week.

@anthonyammirati

Je sais pas trop si je dois le prendre bien ou pas du coup 😂 #olympics #paris2024

In it, Ammirati eats his breakfast while staring despondently into the middle distance while mournful music from SpongeBob plays.

Onscreen text over the video reads:

"POV: You create more buzz for your package than for your performances."

In a caption, Ammirati hilariously wrote:

"I'm not too sure if I should be taking this well or not, ya know?😂"

It's good that Ammirati can have a sense of humor about it, because he was understandably very disappointed when his mishap occurred, calling it "a big disappointment" afterwards.

He's definitely not the only one laughing about it now, however.

The comments on Ammirati's TikTok immediately filled up with jokes and double entendres from newfound pole vaulting fans.

@xxcybercutiesxx/TikTok

@bryanemery17/TikTok

@notkimpossible6/TikTok

@_chrissie_k/TikTok

@tequila.mockingbird85/TikTok

@felsa_skz/TikTok

@indianaxiv/TikTok

@v2thevlaw/TikTok

@bananaraincoat/TikTok

You know how the old saying goes: There's no such thing as bad publicity!

Latest News

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Screenshot of Donald Trump; Kamala Harris
Newsmax; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Harris Campaign Had The Most Epic Fact-Check To Trump's Deranged Press Conference

After former President Donald Trump spent an hour answering reporters' questions with his typical lies and distortions, Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign issued an epically snarky fact-check.

Trump was clearly exasperated while taking questions from reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate immediately after a reporter asked him if he was bothered by the size of the crowds that attended a rally in Philadelphia on Tuesday and another in Detroit on Wednesday.

Keep ReadingShow less
A close-up black and white photo of a young pug. It looks into the camera with guilty eyes.
Photo by Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 on Unsplash

People Break Down The Worst Things They Were Ever Caught Doing

Everyone is guilty of something in life.

Because mostly everyone has committed some sort of innocent infraction.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kamala Harris; Donald Trump
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images, Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Harris Campaign Hilariously Trolls 'Feeble' Trump After He Rants About Rally Crowd Sizes

Vice President Kamala Harris's presidential campaign trolled former Republican President Donald Trump and GOP nominee with a social media post calling him "feeble" after his meltdown over rally crowd sizes at today's press conference.

The first-ever federally convicted ex-President held an emergency press conference from his Mar-a-Lago estate on Thursday amidst Harris's surging poll numbers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Daisy Ridley
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Fans Rally Around Daisy Ridley After She Reveals Battle With Rare Autoimmune Condition

Fans of Daisy Ridley are sharing messages of support and encouragement after the Star Wars star revealed she was diagnosed with Graves' Disease last September.

In an interview with Women's Health that dropped on August 6, the Magpie actor publicly shared her diagnosis for the first time, telling the publication:

Keep ReadingShow less
Steve Martin; Tim Walz
Monica Schipper/Getty Images, Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Haddad Media

Steve Martin Explains Why He Turned Down Lorne Michaels' Offer To Play Tim Walz On 'SNL'

Actor Steve Martin turned down an offer to portray Kamala Harris' running mate Tim Walz on Saturday Night Live, and his explanation for refusing to do so makes sense.

On August 6, Harris selected Walz to be her VP after she had become her party's frontrunner following President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the election last month.

Keep ReadingShow less