Four Arrested For Using Bear Costume To Damage Cars In Bizarre Insurance Fraud Scheme

A group of people in California were arrested for their involvement in an alleged car insurance scheme after they claimed a bear had caused significant damage to their fancy cars.
However, a Department of Insurance investigation quickly discovered the claim was fraudulent when close inspection of video evidence indicated the alleged beast wreaking havoc inside the car was just a person in a bear suit.
The Department's statement identified four suspects, Ruben Tamrazian, 26; Ararat Chirkinian, 39; Vahe Muradkhanyan, 32, and Alfiya Zuckerman, 39.
They were arrested on charges of insurance fraud and conspiracy.
Footage of the bear-ly convincing stunt can be seen in the clip below.
The investigation started based on immediate suspicion.
The suspects claimed that on January 28, 2024, in Lake Arrowhead County in the San Bernardino Mountains, a bear got into their 2010 Rolls Royce Ghost and caused interior damage.
"Upon further scrutiny of the video, the investigation determined the bear was actually a person in a bear costume," read the statement.
You can watch a news report here.
- YouTubeyoutu.be
After issuing a search warrant, investigators found a large bear costume with fake claws inside one of the suspects' homes.
In addition to the staged security footage, the suspects also provided photographic evidence of suspiciously straight and symmetrical scratch marks on the interior leather upholstery of the luxury vehicle.
Licensed state insurance fraud investigator Harry Kazakian told KCAL News while chuckling over the ridiculous ruse:
"Whoever is in the vehicle is not moving like a bear."
Kazakian also pointed out how the amateur nature of the crime would never have gotten past scrutiny.
"Insurance investigators are trained extensively to detect fraud…now there's AI, and we got all kinds of cross-referencing," noted Kazakian.
While the suspect's movement inside the vehicle was highly suspect, the dead giveaway was how the suspect entered.
"Opening the door and getting inside the vehicle was highly suspect and questionable," he added.
A biologist from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife who also reviewed the footage verified the car invader "was clearly a human in a bear suit."
Social media users facepalmed.
The insurance companies were defrauded of $141,839 from the insurance scam.
Detectives found two additional insurance claims with two different insurance companies citing the same date, description of loss, and location of the alleged animal attack.
The suspects cited the same phony bear attack allegations in each of those claims tied to a 2015 Mercedes G63 AMG and a 2022 Mercedes E350.
They also submitted footage of their animal act for those claims to commit their fraudulent insurance payout scam.
KCAL reported that the suspects now face several years behind bars.
They can't claw their way out of this one.