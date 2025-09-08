Skip to content

Minneapolis Radio Station Stunned After School Shooting Victim's Dad Calls In With Poignant Request

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Florida Teacher Sparks Backlash After Body-Slamming Student To Win Game Of Musical Chairs

Split screen of a student getting body slammed by a teacher; the student
Florida Teacher Sparks Backlash After Body-Slamming Student To Win Game Of Musical Chairs
News4JAX The Local Station/YouTube

A teacher at Westside High School in Jacksonville, Florida, is under fire after giving a female student a concussion and bruised ribs after slamming her to the ground in an attempt to win a game of musical chairs during a pep rally.

John Curtis
By John CurtisSep 08, 2025
John Curtis
A novelist, picture book writer and native New Yorker, John is a graduate of Syracuse University and the children's media graduate program at Centennial College. When not staring at his computer monitor, you'll most likely find John sipping tea watching British comedies, or in the kitchen, taking a stab at the technical challenge on the most recent episode of 'The Great British Baking Show'.
See Full Bio

It's hard not to get competitive when playing a game, even silly ones like musical chairs.

Some people, however, take winning and losing far too seriously.

Including a teacher at Westside High School in Jacksonville, Florida, who sent a student to the hospital over a game of musical chairs at a pep rally.

Local news station News4Jax covered the story:

- YouTubeyoutu.be

During a pep rally at Westside High School, 16-year-old Nyla Millikin was participating in a game of musical chairs with an unidentified member of the school's staff.

Nyla and the teacher were the last two standing, and when the music stopped, things quickly got ugly.

Nyla proved victorious, seating herself in the last remaining chair, but the Male teacher did not take his loss in stride, forcibly pushing her out of the chair until she fell to the ground.

Nyla shared her unsettling experience with News4Jax:

"He was a little too close to me from the beginning, from behind."
"So when the music stopped, you know how somebody pulls the chair and runs?"
"I did that, sat down, then he ran after me, picked me up, and then slammed me."

While the teacher may have thought this was all in good fun, the altercation resulted in Nyla being sent to the hospital, and diagnosed with bruised ribs and a concussion.

Nyla's mother, Joanne, is now seeking justice for her daughter.

Joanne shared a video of the incident on her TikTok page:


@jojofine95

#GodsavedmefromgoingtojailToday

In the video's overlay, Joanne made it clear that she would not take this situation sitting down:

"Everyone please repost this."
"My daughter got slammed by [an] admin at Westside High School".
"A grown man was shamed, and then he slammed her and gave her a concussion and bruised ribs."
"This teacher is not about to get away with this one, on my dead grandparents!"
"I will not stop until he his fired!"
"He took it way too serious!"

Viewers of the video firmly agreed that this teacher needed to face serious consequences:

@jojofine95/TikTok

@jojofine95/TikTok

@jojofine95/TikTok

@jojofine95/TikTok

@jojofine95/TikTok

@jojofine95/TikTok

@jojofine95/TikTok

@jojofine95/TikTok

@jojofine95/TikTok

@jojofine95/TikTok


Thankfully, Westside High School seemed to agree with Joanne's concerns, as Joanne shared with News4Jax that she had a productive and encouraging meeting with the school's principal:

"He was a very nice, very nice principal."
"He sat down and talked to me, and he said that measures are being taken, but he did say he watched a video himself, and he said he did not expect that out of that young man."
"He said he didn’t know what he was thinking."

Even so, Joanna also expressed her intent to press charges against this teacher, firmly believing that his actions should be considered assault:

"I want justice to be done, because ain’t no teacher should be that close to a student they didn’t know.”
“Nobody should even have to come or even have to deal with their kid going to the emergency room just for a teacher tackling their student over on the ground over musical chairs."

Joanne also retained the legal services of Gary Englander of Englander Peebles, who released the following statement:

"We have been retained by both Nyla and her mother, Joanna, to conduct an investigation into what occurred at the school."
"From the video, this incident should not have occurred."
"The teacher should never have put his hands on her and taken her to the ground."
"She has been injured."
"We are going to continue to work with the family and will take appropriate actions."

Duval County Public Schools and Westside High School also released a statement saying that the teacher in the video “has been reassigned to duties without student contact while the district’s Office of Professional Standards investigates," but that they couldn't provide any further information due to the ongoing investigation.

Latest News

Screenshot of Ted Cruz discussing JB Pritzker on Newsmax
Political News

Pritzker Claps Back Hard After Ted Cruz Fat-Shames Him With 'Domino's Pizza Line' Dig

A late night shot of the capitol building.
Trending

People Expose Things That Have Clearly Been Proven To Be A Government Cover-Up

Channing Tatum
Celebrities

Channing Tatum's 65lb Weight Loss Toll

Jorma Taccone
Celebrities

'SNL' Alum Jorma Taccone Reveals He Shattered His Pelvis After Scary Fall Off Ladder

More from Trending

Jack Osbourne; Roger Waters
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for ALYST Health; Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Jack Osbourne Slams Pink Floyd's Roger Waters After His 'Pathetic' Ozzy Osbourne Diss

Just weeks after Black Sabbath lead singer and cultural icon Ozzy Osbourne's death, Pink Floyd's Roger Waters said Osbourne brought "hundreds of years" of "idiocy and nonsense" into the world via his family’s reality show.

Waters was appearing on The Independent Ink podcast when he made his remarks.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Bill Cassidy and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
MSNBC

GOP Senator Rips RFK Jr's Hypocrisy After He Claims Trump Should Win Nobel Prize For COVID Vaccine

Louisiana Republican Senator Bill Cassidy and Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. clashed during a Senate Finance hearing after Kennedy agreed that President Donald Trump deserves a Nobel Prize for Operation Warp Speed during the COVID-19 pandemic while also claiming the COVID-19 vaccine was deadly.

During his first administration, Trump announced Operation Warp Speed, the partnership initiated by the federal government to facilitate and accelerate the development, manufacturing and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and medical treatments.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pete Buttigieg; Donald Trump
Alex Wong/Getty Images; Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Pete Buttigieg Bluntly Breaks Down Why He's Not Surprised Trump Rescinded Popular Biden Era Airline Rule

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg bluntly pointed out exactly why President Donald Trump just rescinded a popular Biden-era rule requiring airlines to compensate passengers for flight disruptions, showing he is not surprised in the least.

The Trump administration announced it will abandon the Biden administration's proposal that would have required airlines to compensate passengers stranded by cancellations or major delays caused by the carrier.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rosie O'Donnell; Donald Trump
Olivia Wong/Getty Images; Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Rosie O'Donnell Expertly Shreds Trump After He Shares Bizarre Photoshopped Picture Of Her

Actor and comedian Rosie O'Donnell criticized President Donald Trump after he shared a bizarre Photoshopped image of her face that characterizes her as angry and appears to mock her weight and once again threatened to revoke her U.S. citizenship.

O'Donnell and Trump have feuded for years and O'Donnell, fearing the worst once Trump won the 2024 election, moved to Ireland shortly before he was inaugurated. She has cited the risks Project 2025 and Trump's potential retribution pose to her and her nonbinary child.

Keep ReadingShow less
The sihouette of a man in front of a starlit sky
silhouette photography of person
Photo by Greg Rakozy on Unsplash

People Divulge Scientific Facts They Wish They Never Learned

Even if it might not have been our favorite subject in school, we can't. help but be fascinated by science.

As there are literally endless things to learn about the world we live in, and beyond.

Keep ReadingShow less