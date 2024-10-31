Fox Host Issues Brutal On-Air Fact Check After Trump Repeats Debunked Election Lie

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner had social media users cackling after she issued an awkward disclaimer that debunked former President Donald Trump's lies that the 2020 election was stolen.
Her fact-check came after the network aired Trump's remarks at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Trump gave a speech in which he mentioned his appearance at New York City's Madison Square Garden for a rally that's been largely compared to a Nazi rally Adolf Hitler's followers held in 1939.
Despite these concerns and his use of his platform to share more lies and to sow discord as he refuses to commit to accept November's election results in the event he loses to Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump insisted the rally was an "absolute lovefest." In fact, he said "the love in that room" was "breathtaking."
And of course he reiterated the lie that started it all: that the 2020 election was stolen from him by the Democrats—to which Faulkner had this to say:
“At the very beginning, you heard the former president talk about a stolen election. And while he may feel a certain way, the facts remain Joe Biden was declared the winner with 51 percent of the vote.”
"States certified those results of the 2020 election and Congress accepted those results. Now the nation is moving toward November 5.”
You can hear her remarks in the video below.
Faulkner’s fact-check of Trump’s statements holds particular weight, especially in light of the former president's ongoing criticism of Fox News and the challenges the network has faced over its 2020 election coverage.
Last spring, Fox reached a $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems, resolving defamation allegations tied to false claims aired about Dominion’s software, promoted by Trump and his allies. Fox also continues to face litigation from Smartmatic, another voting systems company, over similar accusations related to election claims made by pro-Trump lawyers and supporters.
Faulkner's fact-check prompted many to mock Fox as a result.
Faulkner's fact-check came after Newsmax was roasted for a super awkward on-screen graphic during a phone interview with Trump—making clear that the outlet is trying to avoid any legal trouble pertaining to false claims it promoted about the 2020 election.
As Trump declared to his former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski that "If we don’t win this election, November 5 ... we won’t have a country left," Newsmax aired a graphic saying the network "accepts the 2020 election results as legal and final," anticipating Trump would launch into a rant about the 2020 election results.