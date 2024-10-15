Elton John Hilariously Zings 'A**hole' Elon Musk While Accepting LGBTQ+ Award

Music legend Elton John recently won a lifetime achievement award of sorts—the Legacy Award, given by LGBTQ+ magazine Attitude to only two luminaries in its history—Princess Diana and now Elton John—for their contributions to the LGBTQ+ community.
And he used it as an opportunity to drag Elon Musk to filth.
Okay, that's not all he used it for—he talked about his family and achievements too. But he did hurl one heck of a zinger in Musk's direction along the way.
The award itself is a statuette in the shape of the magazine's signature lowercase 'a.' And after talking a bit about his life and career, Elton John decided to deliver a little joke about what that 'a' stands for.
Elton John said:
“I can think of many things that 'A' stands for. A**hole comes to mind. But let’s not talk about Elon Musk tonight – let’s have a good time.”
What relevance did Musk have to the proceedings? Nothing, really, but Musk's slide into a full-tilt, far-right homophobe and transphobe sort of precedes him in a queer space like the Attitude Awards.
Musk has become increasingly unhinged lately, with his transgender daughter Vivian at the center of some of his rants. In July, he tweeted on X that he basically considers Vivian dead, saying she was "killed" by "the woke mind virus."
He also thinks "the woke mind virus" is replacing religion in America. All very normal stuff!
In any case, the crowd at the Attitude Awards loved Elton John's quip, which got a huge laugh. But on social media, it was his comments about others issues—namely LGBTQ+ rights—that resonated most.
The music legend spoke at length about his gay identity and his love for husband David Furnish and their two children, Zachary, 14, and Elijah, 11, as well as how they inspire him to fight for equality.
“I love my husband, my children. I have benefits as a gay man I never thought I’d be able to have."
“Thank you, David, I love you so very much. We’ve come a long way, and we’re very lucky to live in a country that gives us the rights we have."
"But there are still people who don’t have those rights, and I intend to fight for those rights until the day I die.”
People on social media were deeply moved by Elton John's words.
Whether singing songs, speaking about LGBTQ+ rights or dragging Elon Musk, Elton John always finds exactly the right words.