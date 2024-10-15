Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Elton John Hilariously Zings 'A**hole' Elon Musk While Accepting LGBTQ+ Award

Elton John; Elon Musk
Attitude Magazine/YouTube; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The famed musician capped off a poignant speech while accepting The Legacy Award at the Attitude Awards by getting in a hilarious jab at the X CEO.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyOct 15, 2024
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

Music legend Elton John recently won a lifetime achievement award of sorts—the Legacy Award, given by LGBTQ+ magazine Attitude to only two luminaries in its history—Princess Diana and now Elton John—for their contributions to the LGBTQ+ community.

And he used it as an opportunity to drag Elon Musk to filth.

Okay, that's not all he used it for—he talked about his family and achievements too. But he did hurl one heck of a zinger in Musk's direction along the way.

The award itself is a statuette in the shape of the magazine's signature lowercase 'a.' And after talking a bit about his life and career, Elton John decided to deliver a little joke about what that 'a' stands for.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

Elton John said:

“I can think of many things that 'A' stands for. A**hole comes to mind. But let’s not talk about Elon Musk tonight – let’s have a good time.”

What relevance did Musk have to the proceedings? Nothing, really, but Musk's slide into a full-tilt, far-right homophobe and transphobe sort of precedes him in a queer space like the Attitude Awards.

Musk has become increasingly unhinged lately, with his transgender daughter Vivian at the center of some of his rants. In July, he tweeted on X that he basically considers Vivian dead, saying she was "killed" by "the woke mind virus."

He also thinks "the woke mind virus" is replacing religion in America. All very normal stuff!

In any case, the crowd at the Attitude Awards loved Elton John's quip, which got a huge laugh. But on social media, it was his comments about others issues—namely LGBTQ+ rights—that resonated most.

The music legend spoke at length about his gay identity and his love for husband David Furnish and their two children, Zachary, 14, and Elijah, 11, as well as how they inspire him to fight for equality.

“I love my husband, my children. I have benefits as a gay man I never thought I’d be able to have."
“Thank you, David, I love you so very much. We’ve come a long way, and we’re very lucky to live in a country that gives us the rights we have."
"But there are still people who don’t have those rights, and I intend to fight for those rights until the day I die.”

People on social media were deeply moved by Elton John's words.

@anjmk2019/Instagram

@l.s.rosie/Instagram

@brambilla_c/Instagram

@djcara_scenexo96/Instagram

@bernietaupinofficial/Instagram

@eltonstinydancersteph84/Instagram

Whether singing songs, speaking about LGBTQ+ rights or dragging Elon Musk, Elton John always finds exactly the right words.

Latest News

More from News/lgbtq

TikTok screenshots of Anne Hathaway and Kjersti Flaa from 2012 interview
@kjerstiflaa/TikTok

Journalist Reveals Anne Hathaway Sent 'Touching' Email Apology After Awkward Interview Resurfaced

Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa revealed Anne Hathaway sent a "touching" email apologizing for an awkward interview in 2012 that recently resurfaced.

Flaa, who went viral earlier this year after sharing the "uncomfortable" 2016 interview with Blake Lively that made her "want to quit," recently reshared her 2012 interview with Hathaway on TikTok.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Whoopi Goldberg and Donald Trump
ABC

Whoopi Rips Trump A New One In Fiery Rant After He Called Her 'Filthy': 'How Dumb Are You?'

Actor and comedian Whoopi Goldberg fired back at former President Donald Trump after he claimed to rallygoers that he'd once hired Goldberg to do standup only to be shocked by how "filthy" she was.

Speaking at a rally in Reading, Pennsylvania, Trump lashed out at Goldberg and her co-hosts on the daytime talk show The View, which she moderates, shortly after he referred to them as "degenerates" and "dumb women" in a post on Truth Social.

Keep ReadingShow less
Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump
YouTube/Kamala Harris

Harris Plays Trump's Own Words Calling For Use Of Military Against Political Enemies At Rally

At a rally in Erie, PA on Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris played a video montage of former President Donald Trump calling for the use of military personnel against his perceived political enemies, amplifying the threat Trump poses to our democratic institutions should he win November's election.

During an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, Trump suggested the possibility of using the military to address what he referred to as "the enemy from within," which he described as "radical left lunatics" who, in his mind, are more dangerous to our country than any foreign threats.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gene Simmons as guest judge
ABC

Gene Simmons Sparks Backlash From 'DWTS' Fans After His 'Creepy' Comments As Guest Judge

People on social media are calling out Gene Simmons for his "creepy" comments made towards female dancers during his stint as a guest judge on Dancing with the Stars.

The former KISS rocker appeared on Tuesday night’s "Hair Metal Night" episode, but he quickly sparked backlash from viewers and contestants alike as his cringy feedback targeted appearances versus dance routines.

Keep ReadingShow less
Man and woman letting go of holding hands
Photo by Rémi Walle on Unsplash

People Reveal Signs That You're Falling Out Of Love With Your Partner

Not every relationship is meant to last forever, but even knowing this, it's often shocking to people to see an iconic couple break up.

But usually at least one person in the relationship knew that the breakup was coming, even if the sign was subtle to others.

Keep ReadingShow less