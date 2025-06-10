Fans Heckle Miley Cyrus Into Singing After Assuming $800 Movie Premiere Was A Concert

Imagine working hard on a film and having it premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival—only for the post-screening discussion to be drowned out by heckling fans demanding a song instead.
That was Miley Cyrus's frustrating experience after the premiere of the film Something Beautiful at the Tribeca Film Festival.
The film, described as a "one of a kind pop opera," carries the same name as Cyrus's latest album, and incorporates 13 of the album's tracks into the storyline.
Here is the trailer for Something Beautiful:
SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL
IN CINEMAS ONE NIGHT ONLY
US & CANADA JUNE 12 / INTERNATIONAL JUNE 27
Tickets on sale May 22. Sign up for more information at https://t.co/C4yPC0y81K#MileyCyrusSomethingBeautiful pic.twitter.com/CLpNEuppR4
— Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) May 15, 2025
Cyrus made the decision months ago not to tour her music this time around, choosing instead to focus on promoting the Something Beautiful film. But it seems some of her diehard fans either didn't read the event information or felt entitled to push her to sing anyway.
The verified fan account, which Cyrus follows and endorses, promoted the event and included details like a description of the film and the opportunity to enjoy "an exclusive conversation" with Cyrus.
Nowhere does the flyer mention "singing" or a "concert."
@MileyEdition/Twitter (X)
Another fan account shared a flashier neon flyer of the same event, which also had no mention "singing" or a "concert."
@mileysbae (Miley Cyrus Media)/Twitter (X)
But the Miley Edition X (formerly Twitter) account shared a video after the event of fans heckling Cyrus.
It cost attendees $800 to see the Something Beautiful movie premiere and to gain access to the conference room where the conversation with Cyrus, collaborators Jacob Bixenman and Brendan Walter, and producer Panos Cosmatos, would be held.
While Cyrus tried to answer questions about the film, some angry fans became increasingly loud in the audience, yelling over her and her fellow panelists about the "concert" they paid for, while she looked increasingly shocked and uncomfortable.
One person could be heard yelling:
"We thought this was a concert! We paid $800!"
Another shouted:
"Are you actually gonna sing?!"
And one person demanded:
"Sing 'The Climb'!"
At this, Cyrus said she would sing "The Climb" if the audience started singing first. The audience called her bluff, and Cyrus sang several bars of "The Climb" a cappella while her fellow panelists awkwardly looked on, before they were able to proceed with the conversation.
You can watch the video here:
“We thought this was a concert! We paid $800! Are you actually going to sing…”
LEAVE HER ALONE IT’S A FILM PREMIERE 💔😭 pic.twitter.com/fwLV8Kpf5C
— Miley Edition (@MileyEdition) June 7, 2025
Some fellow X users were baffled that attendees thought they were getting a concert at the Tribeca Film Festival.
Explain to me how u thought a film premiere was a concert-
— Majestic Myronn (@MBC0801) June 7, 2025
Likeeee? Conversation was right there. pic.twitter.com/cLcOKyzVTp
— LandaBanda (@mikotogaa) June 7, 2025
Right!? Taylor Swift did not sing at her premiere…. She went and watched with the fans… like what
— Danielle Miller (@Danielle0903) June 7, 2025
RIGHT??? idk how they made that mistake bc it was always literally something beautiful THE FILM 😭😭😭😭😭😭
— tris ✨ (@patatigi) June 7, 2025
Imagine just throwing away 800 bucks a pop because you didn’t read ☠️
— Kiradel (@PKiradel) June 7, 2025
Others agreed and were upset by how fans treated Cyrus.
Oh...I was irritated for her.
— A. E. (@AceOnFire77) June 7, 2025
Now wait just one minute, her fans are ghetto AF. pic.twitter.com/V18cPBJoBS
— 🚬🫦HAZARD (@HazardMcqueen) June 7, 2025
The way she handled this was PERFECT. pic.twitter.com/3zE6EkQd95
— Mark Boulevardez™ (@MarkoftheGODS) June 7, 2025
these fans are so wrong for treating her like this
— ⋆ ᵀᴬᴱ ⋆ (@hard_tingz) June 7, 2025
Not a Miley fan, but I respect that. Tiny gesture humanized her for me. Could have easily ignored the fan/hecklers, made it awkward for everyone on stage, but turned it into a singalong… probably did more for whatever movie this is than the entire interview that’s going on.
— Capital Accumulator (@ScooperCapital) June 7, 2025
The disruption felt more like entitlement than misunderstanding on the audience's part, but Cyrus handled it gracefully.
It's wild that this happened at the Tribeca Film Festival, especially since Cyrus is hardly the first entertainer to move between different types of media.