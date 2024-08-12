People Break Down The Most Cold, Calculating Thing They've Ever Done

Being a decent human being all of the time can be a very arduous task.

Life is long.

And other people are often A LOT to take.

Plus dealing with other people's bad behavior can be triggering.

No, two wrongs don't make a right, but karma can be healing.

Sometimes, the devil on our shoulders knocks out and ties up that angel.

Thank God for forgiveness.

Redditor Gerco709 wanted everyone to confess their past bad behavior, so they asked:

"What kind of calculating, cold act did you commit?"

SMASH

"My boss had a reputation for smashing keyboards and mice when he would get mad. So I bought a cheap wireless mouse and plugged the dongle into the back of his PC where no one would ever see it. I could look across the hall and kind of see when he was using the mouse, and I would just nudge the cursor enough that it would feel like there was something glitching. I got him to break another mouse that week."

- MadMelvin

Frustrated Keyboard GIF Giphy

So That's What I Did

"I worked for a guy as a security guard for a DotCom company in 2000. He wouldn't pay overtime, demanded 60+ hour work weeks, and would call you in on your days off. I refused one time and he terminated me. I returned all my uniforms and he charged me $180 cleaning fees."

"Out of a job, I talked to the building Facility manager about some of the shady s**t I saw him doing. He told me if I had my own security license and insurance he would terminate their contract and hire me. So that's what I did."

"A few days later, I'm coming in the front door and security stops me. He tells me that I've been terminated and no longer allowed on the property. The building Facility Manager comes out and tells him I'm there on official business with them."

"The following Monday, new contract in hand, I entered the front door of the property relieved my former boss of his duties, and escorted him off the property. I could see steam coming out of his ears. He was pissed."

- FinzClortho

HER

"The previous manager was a totally horrible person. I'll spare the details. She ran our team into the ground, then laid a bunch of us off, myself included, a year ago. Then she found another job 2 months later and left. I recently found out she started her own consulting company and announced it on a popular job social media site. What she failed to do was to secure the domain names and social media handles for the new business venture. I took every variation I could think of. Get f**ked!"

- Kayaklabguy

Anonymous

"I ran a painting company in college and did a lot of work in my own neighborhood. After completing most of the job, the neighbor called me and refused to pay at all unless the price was dropped. I explained that the only person he would be hurting would be me as everyone else is still entitled to the money they worked for. The neighbor still demanded a price cut which resulted in me paying to do the job."

"Shame he didn't get the color approved by the neighborhood HOA. One anonymous complaint later and the neighbor had to pay to repaint it."

- Silky_Tissue

The Ringer

"I was brought in as a ringer for a Masters swimming team between college seasons. I didn’t have much money, but they said it was cool as long as I worked to help people with their strokes and win at my events."

"It worked, we took second in the state at the end of summer meet and the open water competition. The team dramatically improved."

"After the season ended, I was planning to keep training with them for the last two weeks before school. The treasurer asked me for dues over the last few months… and the coach pressured me too. They both conveniently forgot our original deal after the team did so well."

"So, I reached out to the state swimming leadership to tell them that I was getting benefits to swim. They DQ’d the team from the results. I also referred the IRS to audit the coach since he was being paid under the table for coaching and lessons. He got audited… maybe he shouldn’t have bragged about that."

- ummswimmin

Oh, Sure Thing!

"A school bully showed up at my work once to turn in an application. It was a cool, higher-paying job for teenagers. He asked me why I was there and I told him I worked there. His attitude changed and he begged me to put in a good word for him. I said 'Oh, sure thing!' I walked in, went to my manager's office, and told him 'So and so just applied. Please don’t hire him. He bullied me and others relentlessly.' My manager crumpled up his app and threw it away."

- HoneyNutJesse0s

Quit Jimmy Fallon GIF by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Giphy

Out of Sight

"A customer would come into my store and often deposited a candy bar wrapper into one of the shopping carts waiting in the entry like it was a garbage can. On many occasions, he had told me how he was diabetic and only this specific errand for his wife so he could sneak his favorite candy bars. After he disappeared out of sight, I retrieved his garbage and waited."

"When I saw him approaching my register, I quickly dropped the wrapper in the shopping bag that I put the cans of dog food he was purchasing into. I hope he never looked in the bag and just went home and left it for his wife to put away so she would discover his sneaky snack. I do know it was several weeks before I saw him again."

- Low-Stick6746

Bad Credit

"Once, when I worked in a very competitive office, I noticed that a co-worker always took credit for my ideas. So I started sending him fake and meaningless proposals while he saved the good ones to present directly to our boss. Before long, his reputation plummeted and I was promoted. It was a calculating act, but I felt it was the only way to ensure my work was recognized ☺"

- Several-Draft2547

1997

"I had a narcissistic mom who made my life total hell. And my dad let it slip to me that it meant a lot to her for us to go shopping together for my prom dress. I had a part-time job and spent months saving the money to buy everything myself from a thrift store. This was circa 1997 when that wasn't typically done. Dressed up and went alone, and it was her first taste of being eliminated from my life due to her endless painful emotional manipulations throughout my childhood."

- 1_art_please

Screenshots

"Ex Fiancée cheated on me with her boss. I was devastated. I really thought she was the one. I also knew that the company had a zero-tolerance policy against that type of thing between anyone and their direct manager. Spent a couple of months 'working things out' with her, until I had all the proof I needed. Emailed his boss, all other managers, HR, and corporate every condemning screenshot I had. They both ended up fired and I still have no regrets. He knew we were engaged, and finally offered her a promotion to get her to sleep with him, and I had a copy of that screenshot too."

- playinthedirt76

The Audacity

"A former coworker was absolutely horrible to me. We work in a pretty niche industry. I’ve been out of that company for years but same industry. He got laid off and applied to my job. He had the audacity to send me a note asking for a reference. I said ok and then made damn sure he didn’t get it."

- ReporterOk4979

GIF by BBC Three Giphy

Hut Issues

"When I was 17, I worked at Pizza Hut and was allowed to bring home meals. Every so often, my sister would call and ask for a personal pan. I would find new ways to hide jalapenos in it whenever she was being a bitch. She started getting good and would search for it. Some days I did nothing to it and she'd still take it apart to make sure there wasn't a jalapeno in it. At one point I hid it INSIDE the crust. Unless she tore it apart she'd never find it.

"We were 2 years apart in age and she was a little a**hole in HS so it was my best version of revenge."

- sexi_squidward

Where Is She?

"Had a coworker who would leave her spot frequently to 'go to the bathroom' aka go for a smoke break. We work on a conveyor belt so I had to keep picking up her slack. If I didn’t, then the belt would jam up. She would leave several times in a single shift every day and always came back smelling like ciggy smoke."

"One day she left and then the boss of the managers walked down the aisles to inspect the belts. I told her that the person next to me had gone out the door and had been gone for a while, so the boss went to look for her. The coworker came back immediately and apparently tried to hide behind a semi-trailer in the yard."

- CaptainMarrow

I Reported Her...

"I got a coworker fired. We worked in a residential care setting for children with special needs. She was not good at her job nor did she have the temperament to work with the special needs population. I didn’t like her, she didn’t like me (granted, she didn’t like a lot of people), and we had a few verbal run-ins while on the same shift. So the first time she did something that broke a rule I normally would’ve let slide with anyone else… I reported her."

"Turns out, others had also complained about her, but my supervisor said that my official report, being the first and only formal one, was the final straw. They fired her the next day. I hate the thought of anyone losing their job, and I felt icky about being a big part of the process, but honestly, she made her own bed. Still, I felt a level of personal satisfaction because I just didn’t like her, and that’s the coldest I’ve ever acted/felt towards someone."

- Square-Raspberry560

Sinister

"As a kid, I unplugged the bouncy house while children were inside of it, which I now realize is dangerous but it was funny when I was like 6."

- Feeling_likeaplant

Evil Smile GIF Giphy

I always hated those bouncy houses.

And now I'm glad I steered clear.

You can't trust 6-year-olds.

That's the greatest takeaway from "The Shining."

I'm glad to read that I'm not the only one ready for revenge, or serving karma.

Apples and oranges.

Some co-workers bring vengeance upon themselves.

As long as nobody dies, you gotta do what you gotta do sometimes.



