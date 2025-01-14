Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Carrie Underwood Defends Decision To Perform At Trump Inauguration Amid Fan Backlash

Carrie Underwood; Donald Trump
Mike Coppola/Getty Images; Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

The country star has fans up in arms after it was revealed that she's scheduled to perform at Trump's upcoming inauguration.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJan 14, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Country star Carrie Underwood has sparked backlash after a Presidential Inaugural Committee spokesperson confirmed she agreed to perform at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration next week.

According to the spokesperson, Underwood will be singing "America the Beautiful" and will be joined by the Armed Forces Choir and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club during the swearing-in ceremony for Trump and J.D. Vance, the vice present-elect.

Underwood, who shot to fame after winning American Idol in 2005 and is best known for the hit songs "Before He Cheats" and "Jesus, Take the Wheel," released a statement explaining her decision:

"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event."
“I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

Underwood quickly faced online criticism after the news broke, with one social media user highlighting the irony of her agreeing to perform at the inauguration of a man associated with white nationalist ideologies.

They pointed out that this stance contrasts with the themes of The Sound of Music, in which she starred in a 2013 production. The beloved musical concludes with the main characters escaping the Nazis after Austria's annexation.

Many have condemned her decision and mocked her in response.

Underwood has largely kept her political views private, at one point tellingThe Guardian that she tries "to stay far out of politics if possible, at least in public, because nobody wins" and that it's "crazy" that "everybody tries to sum everything up and put a bow on it, like it’s black and white. And it’s not like that."

She and her husband, the former professional ice hockey center Mike Fisher, are devout evangelical Christians. After Trump won November's election, data showed he once again won the support of about 8 in 10 white evangelical Christian voters, repeating similar margins of support that he received in 2020.

Latest News

Screenshot of Pete Buttigieg
2024 Election

Buttigieg's Poignant Rallying Cry Not To 'Give Up' As Trump Reenters White House Has People Emotional

More from News/2024-election

Kendra Wilkinson
Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Former 'Playboy' Star Claps Back At Body-Shaming Trolls With Empowering Post

Kendra Wilkinson has had it with people coming for her appearance online.

The former Playboy Bunny and star of the reality show Girls Next Door, which followed the lives of live-in girlfriends at Hugh Hefner's mansion, recently shared a post on Instagram addressing some of the online criticism she had received recently over what people had perceived as a radical change in body from the 20-year-old they saw back in her Playboy days in 2005.

Keep ReadingShow less
Brad Pitt
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

French Woman Scammed Out Of $850k By Fake 'Brad Pitt'—And The AI Photos Are Something Else

A French woman was scammed out of $850,000 when she drained her bank account to give the money to who she thought was Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt.

Spoiler alert, it wasn't.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of angry Philadelphia Eagles fan behind female Green Bay Packers fan
@Basaraski/X

Eagles Fan Under Investigation After He Was Caught On Video Hurling Vile Abuse At Packers Fan

Spirited rivalry is par for the course when sports fans root for their home teams, and tensions can get exacerbated when alcohol is involved.

However, one Philadelphia Eagles fan attending Sunday's NFL game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philly crossed the line when he berated a female fan cheering on the visiting Green Bay Packers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Lara Trump
Fox News

Lara Trump Gets Swiftly Schooled After Doubting How Climate Change Could Cause L.A. Wildfires

President-elect Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump—the former Republican National Committee (RNC) co-chair—was criticized after she erroneously claimed that climate change couldn't be a factor in the deadly Los Angeles wildfires, only to be given a blunt fact-check on social media.

Firefighters in Ventura County worked to contain a new brush fire in the Santa Clara River bottom Tuesday as powerful Santa Ana winds raised the risk of additional blazes across Southern California, currently facing some of the worst fires in the state's history.

Keep ReadingShow less
TikTok logo; Elon Musk
Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

TikTok Bluntly Shuts Down Report Claiming They Might Sell The Platform To Elon Musk

If you're active on TikTok you know that it's been quite an eventful few weeks on the app, as users wait to see what will become of it as the January 19 deadline for the proposed ban rapidly approaches.

But one potential solution that was floating around just might be worse than banning the app altogether, at least in the minds of many users: a purchase of the app by Elon Musk.

Keep ReadingShow less