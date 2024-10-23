Cardi B Furiously Speaks Out After Fan Called Child Protective Services On Her As A 'Prank'

Rapper Cardi B was furious after an anonymous caller dialed child protective services on her as part of a prank. Fans speculated this was likely spurred by the viral beef she's had with rival rapper Nicki Minaj.
Their public feud, involving digs at each other in diss tracks, culminated in a physical altercation at a 2018 New York Fashion Week. But while hostilities between them appeared to have simmered for now, their respective fans have continued demonstrating loyalty by harassing either rapper on social media.
The most recent example was the latest stunt carried out by Minaj stans—known as Barbz—who pranked Cardi by involving CPS, and the rapper was not having it.
A recorded video of her fuming on an Instagram livestream about the joke that went too far was shared on X (formerly Twitter).
The clip showed the "WAP" singer detailing the disturbance from police and CPS that occurred at her gated residence at around 11 p.m. while her children were asleep.
She was told that an anonymous caller informed them that her kids had been "getting abused and beaten."
“Are you f*cking dumb?” she asked, adding:
“This is when the pranks start getting too far."
"You a**holes think the sh*t is funny, and it’s not funny.”
You can watch a clip here.
Cardi noted that she was the only person of color who lived in the neighborhood, and to have police and CPS show up in the middle of the night for a prank involving her children posed a greater risk and, therefore, was not acceptable.
"I promise you this," she continued, and said, "I'm gonna sue child protective services for coming to my house at whatever the f'k time it comes" and that she'll sue the person that made the anonymous call.
She added that she would hire the "best private investigator in the whole f'king country" because "y'all take joking and y'all take sh*t a little too far."
"Don't you ever in your f'kin life play with my f'king kids. Don't you ever in your f'king life play with my motherhood or…my ex husband's fatherhood."
"We don't play that sh*t."
She stressed that her kids had never been touched or hit violently "no matter how annoying they are."
Cardi stans felt she was justified in her frustrations.
Others noted CPS was unfortunately a pawn in this situation and their response to a call was part of the job.
Cardi has three children with her estranged husband, fellow rapper Offset, with whom she's had an on-again-off-again romance since their engagement in April 2017.
Their daughter Kulture was born in July 2018, and son Wave was born in 2021.
Last month, the rapper revealed in an Instagram post that she gave birth to baby number three, a girl.
She wrote in the caption:
"With every ending comes a new beginning!"
"I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!"
"Reminded me that I can have it all! You've reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!"
She added:
"I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do!"
"It’s so much easier taking life's twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!"
In July 2024, Cardi officially filed for divorce from Offset the day before she announced her third pregnancy.
She originally filed for divorce in September 2020 but the two got back together a month after.
Offset has children from previous relationships, including sons Jordan Cephus, 14, and Kody Cephus, 9, and daughter Kalea Marie Cephus, 9.
He previously expressed gratitude for his blended family in an April 2022 Essence magazine interview.
"It's a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have a wife who's open and treats them as if they're her kids," he said, adding, "It could be an issue, but I don't have to go through that, and that's beautiful."
At the time, Cardi embraced her role as a stepmom to Offset's children.
She shared:
"After we got married, that's when I first met his kids. I always wanted them to love me, and they really do. They tell me that."
"I feel it, and I hope that we always have a great relationship."