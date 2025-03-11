Canadian Senator Challenges Don Jr. To A Boxing Match—And We're Grabbing The Popcorn

Canadian Senator Patrick Brazeau said he is 100% serious about putting his dukes up to face off against Donald Trump Jr. in a boxing match.
Brazeau's challenge to go into the ring with Republican President Donald Trump's eldest son is in the spirit of charity, and to settle tariff war tensions between the U.S. and Canada.
Last Thursday, the Quebec lawmaker—with a background in martial arts who served in the Canadian military—took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:
"In light of these bogus tariffs from President @realDonaldTrump from the 🇺🇸 onto 🇨🇦, I challenge you to a fight to raise money for cancer research or an organization of your choosing."
"Our countries don’t need to be at war but we can fight to raise money."
"I’m in if you are."
Brazeau prefaced the tweet by mentioning his 2012 "Thrilla on the Hilla" charity match with Justin Trudeau, then a member of Parliament, which Trudeau won.
"I know, I still can’t believe it myself," he wrote, adding, "But I no longer smoke and have been sober for almost 5 years."
The 50-year-old Senator doubled down on his invitation to spar with Don Jr. in a follow-up tweet, writing:
"I'll fight for my country @DonaldJTrumpJr. Will you?"
People were already placing their bets on Don Jr....declining the challenge.
Several also surmised he would use the same excuse of having bone spurs, the ailment his father allegedly had that exempted him from serving in the military that many saw was a ruse to dodge the draft.
Brazeau also offered Don Jr. to choose the location of the fight but made it clear that President Trump will never annex Canada as he suggested from the Oval Office on February 3.
"FYI, I'll fight you on your home soil," wrote Brazeau, adding:
"Choose a state, any state but know this, 🇨🇦 will never become the 51st state."
On February 1, 2025, Trump ordered a 25% tariff on all Canadian imports, citing a ballooning trade deficit and illegal immigration concerns, specifically of an alleged crisis with the influx of fentanyl.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau subsequently responded with a retaliatory strike of 25% on 20 billion USD worth of U.S. exports.
Trump has since signed executive orders on March 6 to allow more time for negotiations, a delay that drew further criticism as another example of the President being all mouth and no trousers.