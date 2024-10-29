Joe Biden Was Asked If It Was 'Bittersweet' To Vote For Kamala—And His Reaction Was Everything

Democratic President Joe Biden cast his early ballot on Monday at his local Department of Elections Warehouse near his home town of Wilmington, Delaware.
"Let's do this," Biden said before adding his vote to the polling station where more than 3,228 ballots were recorded.
Recent polls have shown that Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and her Republican rival Donald Trump are neck-and-neck in the race ABC News deems "too close to call" in the deciding states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada.
When Biden emerged from the ballot booth, he was asked whether or not the moment of voting, which came months after he stepped down from the race and endorsed VP Kamala Harris, was "bittersweet" for him.
He replied:
"This is just sweet."
Voters remained optimistic.
They also thought his response confirmed he was a man of good character and a class act.
Long lines formed at polling stations in Delaware since early voting started on Friday with a turnout of nearly 57,000 voters casting their ballots within the first three days.
So far, according to the University of Florida Election Lab, more than 50 million early votes have been cast nationally ahead of Election Day on November 5.
A CBS/YouGov survey poll found that Harris leads Trump nationally by one percentage point and is tied across the battleground states.
Harris leads with four percentage points, 51%-47%, according to an ABC/Ipsos poll of likely voters.
Meanwhile, a CNBC survey of registered voters showed Trump in the lead 48% to 46%, and a Wall Street Journal registered voter poll showed he is ahead 47% to 45%.