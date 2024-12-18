Trump Adviser Who Fainted During Young Republican Gala Speech Mocks Biden With Cheap Joke

Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz has responded to the viral incident in which he fainted onstage at a recent event.

During his comments at the New York Young Republican Club Gala last Sunday, Bruesewitz suddenly seemed completely out of it partway through his speech, saying that he was "forgetting my words."

Before he could speak any further, Bruesewitz suddenly keeled over and off the stage, taking the podium with him in a scene right out of an SNL sketch.

An official reason for Bruesewitz's fainting spell hasn't been given, though rumors have of course swirled that he was blackout drunk at the event and simply couldn't handle himself.

But in a post on X, he gave his own official explanation. And, of course, he used it to turn his viral moment into a snipe at President Joe Biden.

In his post, Bruesewitz chalked his fainting up to a moment of emulating the president gone wrong. Biden has of course been repeatedly characterized by both side of the aisle, as well as the media, as doddering and unsteady.

Bruesewitz leapt at this low-hanging fruit, writing in his post:

"Maybe I took my Joe Biden impression just a little too far."

@alexbruesewitz/X

Bruesewitz also thanked hospital staff for treating him, writing:

"I want to express my deepest gratitude to the exceptional medical team at New York Presbyterian Hospital. The EMTs, nurses, and doctors provided me with outstanding care."

He also expressed gratitude to the "great patriots" at the event who helped him when he tumbled over.

As you might guess, liberals on social media weren't fond of Bruesewitz's swipe at Biden.

















Right-wingers, on the other hand, had the most melodramatic reactions possible—including some who are of course convinced Bruesewitz's fainting is related to vaccine complications.













Bruesewitz also got a vote of confidence from Donald Trump, who called him a "tough son of a gun."

