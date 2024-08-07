Skip to content
Scott Baio Just Went On Fox To Give Trump Advice On Debating Harris—And Hoo Boy

Screenshot of Scott Baio; Donald Trump
Fox News; Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The former 'Happy Days' star told Fox News host Jesse Watters his advice for Trump is to 'stick to policy' if he debates Kamala Harris.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 07, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Former Happy Days star Scott Baio was widely mocked after telling Fox News personality Jesse Watters that former President Donald Trump should "stick to policy" if he debates Vice President Kamala Harris.

After initially agreeing to a second debate with President Joe Biden in September, Trump announced in a statement via spokesperson Steven Cheung that he was backing out of the commitment, claiming that "general election debate details cannot be finalized until Democrats formally decide on their nominee."

Trump had previously claimed he "would debate “ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE" but has reneged on that pledge now that Biden has dropped out of the race. Cheung himself said "it would be inappropriate to schedule things with Harris because Democrats very well could still change their minds."

Harris has called on Trump to "meet me on the debate stage" on September 10 and stressed that if he's "got something to say, say it to my face," a remark that prompted those in attendance at a lively Atlanta rally to roar enthusiastically and wave signs emblazoned with Harris's name and campaign slogans.

Instead, Trump said he has agreed to an offer from Fox News to debate Harris, which prompted Baio, in his appearance on the network, to suggest the following:

"I love Trump and I hope he wins because I believe in the simple things in our country. Trump and—I'm going to parrot you, Jesse—policy, policy, policy. That's it."
"There's no name-calling, no making fun of anything. When he gives his speeches at his rallies: policy. Period."
"One he goes off the rails, it becomes confusing and I wish I could talk to him and say, 'Just stick to policy because you own every policy out there, you own every issue!' He knows that but he's got to just stick to that."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Trump is of course not known for talking policy—ever—and has historically used the debate stage to mock his political opponents.

Trump has also become widely known for using nicknames to criticize, insult, or otherwise express commentary about media figures, politicians, and foreign leaders regardless of their party affiliation.

He has previously referred to Biden as "Sleepy Joe," to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as "Crooked Hillary," to Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren as "Pocahontas," and to Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis as "Ron DeSanctimonious." He has also referred to Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz as "Lyin' Ted." Hardly policy critiques.

So why would Baio believe Trump might actually discuss policy issues? Or that he "owns" policy at all?

It was a ludicrous suggestion, and people made it known.



In his recent statement announcing his "acceptance" of a September 4th debate on Fox News, Trump said the ABC debate set for September 10th, to which Kamala Harris is committed, has been "terminated" with Biden's stepping aside, which is not the case.

Trump claimed the Fox debate's "Rules will be similar to the Rules of my Debate with Sleepy Joe, who has been treated horribly by his Party – BUT WITH A FULL ARENA AUDIENCE!"

Harris' campaign said on Saturday that "Donald Trump is running scared" and wants the right-wing network to "bail him out" of the ABC debate, which is, again, scheduled for September 10. Michael Tyler, the Harris campaign communication director, said Trump "needs to stop playing games and show up to the debate he already committed to."

