Crowd Goes Wild As Kamala Harris Issues Mic Drop Debate Challenge To Donald Trump During Rally

Anti-Trans Activist Slammed After Criticizing Tom Daley For Having Kids Via Surrogacy

Vice President Kamala Harris directly challenged former President Donald J. Trump to commit to a presidential debate during a lively rally in Atlanta on Tuesday night, which drew a crowd of around 10,000 attendees.

After initially agreeing to a second debate with President Joe Biden in September, Trump announced in a statement via spokesperson Steven Cheung that the "continued political chaos surrounding Crooked Joe Biden and the Democrat Party" signal that "general election debate details cannot be finalized until Democrats formally decide on their nominee."

Trump had previously claimed he "would debate “ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE" but has reneged on that pledge now that Biden has dropped out of the race. Cheung himself said "it would be inappropriate to schedule things with Harris because Democrats very well could still change their minds."

During the rally on Tuesday, Harris pointed to Trump's refusal to commit to a debate he had originally agreed to, and issued a new debate challenge for him:

"He won't debate but he and his running mate [J.D. Vance] sure seem to have a lot to say about me. And by the way, don't you find some of their stuff to just be plain weird?"
“Well Donald, I do hope you’ll reconsider to meet me on the debate stage. Because as the saying goes, ‘If you’ve got something to say, say it to my face.’”

The crowd erupted, roaring its approval and waving signs emblazoned with Harris' name and campaign slogans.

Harris challenges Trump to show up to debate: 'If you've got something to say, say it to my face'youtu.be


Harris has already accused Trump of "backpedaling," needling him for reneging on his commitment:

“I have agreed to the previously agreed upon Sept. 10 debate. He agreed to that previously. Now, here he is backpedaling, and I’m ready, and I think the voters deserve to see the split screen that exists in this race on a debate stage, and so I’m ready. Let’s go.”

During a Monday night Fox News interview, Trump said he would "probably end up debating" Harris but added that he "can also make a case for not doing it.”

In response, Harris campaign spokesperson Ammar Moussa said Trump is "scared he’ll have to defend his running mate’s weird attacks on women or his own calls to end elections in America in a debate against the vice president."

And now, Harris's current mic drop debate challenge has generated significant attention online, with many echoing her call.


Harris' rally saw an impressive turnout and enthusiasm, surpassing Biden’s 2024 campaign events and rivaling the crowds Trump typically attracts.

Her presence in Georgia and her newly enthusiastic and packed rally have fueled optimism about maintaining the state’s blue status, despite Trump’s current polling lead. Several Democratic leaders believe Harris can rally crucial voter groups, including young people and voters of color.

Harris is expected to announce her running mate by Monday, with a top tier of candidates already emerging. She and her chosen vice-presidential candidate will begin campaigning together in battleground states next week, according to sources familiar with the plans, with a joint rally in Philadelphia set for Tuesday. Meanwhile, Trump and Vance are set to campaign in Atlanta on Saturday.

