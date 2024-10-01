Actor Zachary Levi Sparks Backlash From Fans After Throwing His Support Behind Trump

Shazam! actor Zachary Levi was criticized by his fans after he endorsed former President Donald Trump at a Reclaim America Tour in Dearborn, Michigan, admitting that it might be "career suicide."



Levi, who previously backed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the election before Kennedy dropped out, said “in a perfect world... perhaps I would have voted for Bobby,” but nonetheless expressed his support for Trump while preparing to interview Kennedy and former Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard, who left the Democratic Party in October 2022 before going full MAGA.

Levi said:



"In a perfect world, in whatever that would look like, perhaps I would have voted for Bobby. But we don't live in a perfect world. In fact, we live in a very broken one. We live in a country that has been hijacked by a lot of people who want to take this place way off the cliff, and we're here to stop that."

“We’re here to make sure that we are going to take back this country. We are going to make it great again. We are going to make it healthy again."

"And so, I stand with Bobby, and I stand with Tulsi, and I stand with everyone else who is standing with President Trump. Of the two choices that we have, and we only have two, President Trump is the man that can get us there."

"He’s gonna get us there because he’s gonna have the backing and the support and the wisdom and the knowledge and the fight that exists in Robert Kennedy Jr. and former Representative Tulsi Gabbard."

“When I came out and I said I was endorsing President Trump through my endorsement of Tulsi and Bobbi. ... Within my industry, as you can probably imagine, Hollywood is a very, very liberal town and this very well could constitute career suicide, so I’m glad I did it with you guys

You can hear his remarks in the video below.

In response, fans slammed Levi for backing a man who has been convicted of 34 felonies and incited a violent insurrection against the U.S. government.







Levi has previously spoken about his experience growing up in a conservative Christian family. In a 2021 interview with The Christian Post, he shared that working on the film American Underdog strengthened his Christian faith, adding that being part of the project "feels like God's fingerprints were all over it."



He also generated controversy last year after his previous right-leaning comments resurfaced when he sparked backlash for agreeing with an anti-vaxx tweet about the pharmaceutical company Pfizer that referred to the vaccine maker as "a real danger to the world."

Levi said he "Hardcore agree[s]" with a tweet from anti-vaxx entrepreneur Lyndon Wood, who asked his followers if they "agree" that Pfizer is a "real danger to the world." Wood has previously come under fire for espousing anti-vaccine and anti-transgender rhetoric.