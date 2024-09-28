Woman Freaks Out After Discovering A Lizard Carcass In Her Hair While Taking Out Ponytail

A woman on TikTok was absolutely mortified after she discovered a lizard carcass in her hair.
TikToker Amanda Monsen (@amandadoeshauls) and her 11.1 million viewers watched in disbelief as what the TikToker believed to be a dead baby lizard hidden in her locks turned out to be, in fact, a dead baby lizard.
Monsen began her video with text overlay that read:
"I noticed something in my hair ... NOTHING COULD HAVE PREPARED ME FOR THIS."
The TikToker showed off her ponytail to the camera as she expressed her disbelief.
"What the f**k is that?!"
"It literally looks like the carcass of a f**king lizard."
As she grabbed a hair claw to comb the deceased reptile from her mane, she realized her initial suspicion was unfortunately correct.
"Oh my god. OH MY GOD!"
"What the f**K?"
Showing a close-up of the carcass, she continued expressing her disgust.
"I'm gonna throw up. I'm actually gonna throw up."
After a few strings of expletives, Monsen said:
"I have to cut out my whole f**king head of hair."
"What the actual f**k?! The f**k did this come from?"
She continued, adding that she is both "terrified" and "dumbfounded."
The TikToker had only one explanation for how the lizard carcass could have made its way into her ponytail.
"I used this headband as like a hair tie when I was working earlier...so maybe it was like wedged in between this headband?"
"I don't f**king know, oh my god!"
Before signing off with some gagging, Monsen said:
"I can't even look at it. I literally cannot f**king look at it."
"Oh...I don't know what to do. My like insides are f**king itching now."
You can watch below.
WARNING: NSFW language
Viewers on the platform were just as shocked and horrified as Monsen.
But some were at least a little entertained.
We're just glad it wasn't us!