MAGA Rallygoers Held Super Awkward Signs Behind JD Vance In Self-Own For The Ages

J.D. Vance
Christian Monterrosa/AFP via Getty Images

MAGA supporters enthusiastically held up 'You're Fired' signs behind Trump's VP pick during a rally in Atlanta on Saturday—and it was an instant cringe moment.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 05, 2024
Former President Donald Trump's running mate J.D. Vance found himself in the middle of yet another embarrassing campaign moment after MAGA supporters enthusiastically held up "You're Fired" signs behind him during a rally in Atlanta on Saturday.

The signs were actually directed toward Vice President Kamala Harris; attendees' signs included the phrase "Lyin' Kamala" just above "You're Fired," but in smaller print.

The moment is the latest gaffe to rock the Trump/Vance ticket. Perhaps attendees didn't realize that the way their signs were positioned looked like they were directing their message to Vance himself, who has generated more than his share of controversy over the last few weeks, most notably his jabs at "childless cat ladies."

You can see the photo below.

J.D. Vance speaks as MAGA attendees hold "You're Fired" signs behind himRSBN

It was a glaring display of incompetence, which people were quick to point out.


The use of the phrase "Lyin' Kamala" on the campaign signs is a reference to Trump's new nickname for Harris.

Trump has become widely known for using nicknames to criticize, insult, or otherwise express commentary about media figures, politicians, and foreign leaders regardless of their party affiliation.

He has previously referred to President Joe Biden as "Sleepy Joe," to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as "Crooked Hillary," to Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren as "Pocahontas," and to Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis as "Ron DeSanctimonious." He has also referred to Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz as "Lyin' Ted"—so his nickname for Harris isn't exactly original.

The use of "Lyin' Kamala" came after Trump initially referred to Harris as "Laffin' Kamala Harris" in a post on Truth Social.

At the time, Trump claimed Harris "did poorly in the Democrat Nominating process, starting out at Number Two, and ending up defeated and dropping out, before getting to Iowa, but that doesn't mean she's not a 'highly talented' politician!"

The comment was a reference to Harris' distinct laugh, which has even gone viral on TikTok. Harris has faced similar attacks from Republicans before, but Trump's shift to "Lyin' Kamala" seems to signal his conclusion that attacking Harris' laugh is not exactly a winning message.

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump
2024 Election

Harris Campaign Knocks Trump For 'Rambling Unintelligibly' In Hilariously Shady Rally Recap

