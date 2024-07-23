Skip to content
Trump Unveils His New Nickname For Kamala Harris In Unhinged Rant—And People Are Not Impressed

Donald Trump; Kamala Harris
Joe Raedle/Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Donald Trump seems to have landed on his latest nickname for Kamala Harris in an incoherent Truth Social post, but people think it lacks creativity.

Alan Herrera
By Alan Herrera Jul 23, 2024
Former President Donald Trump seems to have landed on his latest nickname for Vice President Kamala Harris in a new typo-ridden Truth Social post. And it's not going over too well.

Trump's attack against Harris came after President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race and endorsed Harris as his successor, completely upending the presidential contest.

This appears to have gotten under Trump's skin given that he referred to himself as a "brilliant young man" and misspelled "poll" in the same message attacking the Vice President as "Lyin' Kamala":

"Lyin' Kamla Harris, the Biden appointed 'Border Czar' who never visite the border, and whose incompetence gave us the WORST and MOST DANGEROUS Border anywhere in the World, has absolutely terrible pole [sic] numbers against a fine and brilliant young man named DONALD J. TRUMP!"
"Be careful what you wish for, Democrats??? MAGA2024."

You can see Trump's post below.

Screenshot of Donald Trump's Truth Social post@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Trump has become widely known for using nicknames to criticize, insult, or otherwise express commentary about media figures, politicians, and foreign leaders regardless of their party affiliation.

He has previously referred to Biden as "Sleepy Joe," to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as "Crooked Hillary," to Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren as "Pocahontas," and to Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis as "Ron DeSanctimonious." He has also referred to Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz as "Lyin' Ted"—so his nickname for Harris isn't exactly original.

Earlier this month, Trump referred to Harris as "Laffin' Kamala Harris" in a post on Truth Social.

At the time, Trump claimed Harris "did poorly in the Democrat Nominating process, starting out at Number Two, and ending up defeated and dropping out, before getting to Iowa, but that doesn't mean she's not a 'highly talented' politician!"

The comment was a reference to Harris' distinct laugh, which has even gone viral on TikTok. Harris has faced similar attacks from Republicans before, but Trump's shift to "Lyin' Kamala" seems to signal his conclusion that attacking the Vice President's laugh is not exactly a winning message.

Chadwick Boseman; Kamala Harris
Sarah Morris/FilmMagic/Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Screenshot of Newt Gingrich discussing Jill Biden
Fox News

Screenshot of Kamala Harris; Donald Trump
CBS News; Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Elon Musk; Donald Trump
Richard Bord/WireImage/GettyImages; James Devaney/GC Images/GettyImages

People Reveal The Exact Moment They Knew Their Spouse Wasn't The One
engin akyurt/Unsplash

