Comedian Pretends To Be Driver Of Trump's Garbage Truck In Hilarious Video—And Right-Wingers Fell For It

Comedian Brent Terhune had social media users rolling after he posted a parody video in which he pretended to be the one driving "Garbage Force One" during Trump's Wisconsin stunt on Wednesday.
Upon arriving in Green Bay, Wisconsin for an evening rally, Trump almost fell getting into a campaign-branded garbage truck. He eventually managed to step into the truck, engaging in a quick conversation with reporters as he peered out the window—a scene reminiscent of his recent staged photo op at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania earlier this month.
The incident unfolded as Trump and fellow Republicans encountered backlash over comments made by MAGA comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at a weekend Trump rally in Madison Square Garden, where he referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage.”
Trump, in turn, seized on a remark from Biden during a late Wednesday appearing to refer to Trump supporters as "garbage," although Biden made clear what he really meant in real-time.
Terhune is known to troll conservatives online and this video was no different:
"That was me driving President Trump's garbage truck ... I've got to say, it was an honor and a privilege to drive Garbage Force One. President Trump is just a normal everyday guy. He hopped in, no problem."
He claimed Trump was fascinated by the truck's horn and asked:
"How about we take this bad boy to McDonald's? And I said, 'Sir, I don't think she'll fit in the drive-thru. He said, 'It's alright, I used to work there. Then he turned to me and he said something and I'm getting chills just thinking about it. He said, 'This is really sticking it to Joe Biden,' and I said, 'Yes, sir, it is.'"
He continued:
"So Joe, consider this a message to you because you called us garbage and in order to prove we aren't garbage we've got a truck that holds garbage. Does that sound like something garbage would do? To drive around in a truck that hauls garbage? I don't think so."
"You made a mistake. You can't call a group of people garbage unless it's meant to be funny unless it's meant to be funny and in that case those people have got to stop being so soft, maybe have a sense of humor. But if you call me garbage, that's offensive and you should consider what it's like for people's feelings to hear that."
"You might as well call me Oscar the Grouch because you pissed me off, Joe. If being a patriot is what they're calling garbage these days, then yeah, I am garbage and I'm going to show up to the polls wearing a garbage bag to show you what us white trash can do."
"They're going to rename Election Day garbage day because we're going to be taking out the trash, which is you even though I'll be the one wearing the garbage bag."
You can see the video below.
Terhune is a dead-ringer for the man who actually drove the garbage truck, who was spotlighted in a post by Trump's former GOP rival Vivek Ramaswamy, who boasted that "America is ready for us to TAKE OUT THE TRASH in this election."
Terhune later joked:
"Stop sending me this s**t."
@BrentTerhune/X and @VivekGRamaswamy/X
Notably, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk fell for the parody video, later deleting his post after calling the video "fantastic" and urging his followers to listen to the "garbage man" and his message for Biden.
People loved Terhune's trolling.
Trump's team has not commented on the video but they don't need to tell us that something stinks about their campaign.